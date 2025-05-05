NBT Bancorp Inc. Completes Merger With Evans Bancorp, Inc.

NORWICH, N.Y., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NBTB) announced that it completed the merger ("Merger") of Evans Bancorp, Inc. ("Evans") with and into NBT on May 2, 2025, followed by a core systems conversion over the weekend.

The Merger has extended the NBT Bank, N.A. ("NBT Bank") branch network into the Western Region of New York with the addition of 14 banking offices in the Buffalo area and 4 locations in greater Rochester. NBT Bank now has 175 branches across its seven-state footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome over 200 employees and more than 40,000 customers from Evans Bank into the NBT family as a result of this merger," said NBT President and CEO Scott A. Kingsley. "Adding the Buffalo and Rochester markets to our service area is a natural extension of our footprint in Upstate New York. We look forward to building on the relationships Evans has established with customers, communities and shareholders as we focus on continuing to support all stakeholders with a smooth transition."

Three executives from Evans have assumed leadership positions with NBT Bank. Ken Pawlak now serves as President of the Western Region of New York and Buffalo Regional President. Tim Brown is Rochester Regional President, and Audrey Meyers is Senior Territory Manager for Retail Banking in the Buffalo and Rochester markets.

"The addition of Ken Pawlak, Tim Brown and Audrey Meyers to the NBT Bank leadership team will provide important continuity in leadership that will support our commitment to being responsive to our employees and customers in the Western Region of New York," said NBT Bank President Joseph R. Stagliano. "We value their extensive banking experience and knowledge of the region."

Later this month following NBT's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company will appoint former Evans President and CEO David J. Nasca to its board of directors consistent with the terms of the merger agreement.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services subsidiaries. NBT Bank, N.A. has 175 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services is a national benefits administration firm based in Rochester, NY. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, is a full-service regional insurance agency based in Norwich, NY.

