BTC Digital Ltd. Announces Successful Acquisition of 62-Acre Property in Vienna, Dooly County, Georgia for Cryptocurrency Mining Expansion

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology company BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT) today announced announced the successful acquisition of a 62-acre property in Vienna, Dooly County, Georgia, including its associated plant and supporting facilities for a total consideration of approximately USD 2.1 million.

The site features a power infrastructure with a capacity of 20 megawatts. BTCT plans to invest an additional USD 5 million to develop a high-efficiency, energy-saving cryptocurrency mining facility, which will house approximately 6,000 mining machines. The remaining land will be designated for storage and logistics operations to support cryptocurrency mining and enhance deployment and maintenance efficiency. This acquisition marks a key step in BTCT's strategic expansion in the Southeastern United States, leveraging the region's abundant energy resources and business-friendly environment. Through technological innovation and scalable infrastructure, the company solidifies its leadership in cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and digital asset solutions, driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Mr. Siguang Peng, CEO of BTCT, stated:

"The successful completion of this acquisition demonstrates our strategic focus on the U.S. market and commitment to sustainable growth. Vienna's competitive advantages in land and energy costs position us to efficiently scale our computing infrastructure while establishing a strategic logistics center for the region. We are excited to further expand our footprint across the Southeast and strengthen our industry leadership."

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

