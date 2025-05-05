CoreWeave Completes Acquisition of Weights & Biases

Acquisition delivers the leading AI Cloud Platform-purpose-built to iterate AI faster

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Weights & Biases. The strategic combination strengthens CoreWeave's capabilities to power AI innovation with the leading AI Cloud Platform and helps unleash the full potential of the world's leading AI labs and enterprises.

"Today's announcement accelerates our ability to power AI innovation with the scale, performance, and expertise that meets the demands of accelerated computing. It also builds on our recent IPO, creating new vectors for growth and broadened capabilities as a combined company," said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave. "I am incredibly impressed by what the Weights & Biases team has achieved as the AI developer platform. Their relentless innovative spirit, customer obsession, and engineering excellence are traits that CoreWeave has always prioritized and will continue to do so as we enable AI builders in the inference era. Now with Weights & Biases, I have no doubt that we will push the boundaries of what's possible with AI for our customers."

Together, CoreWeave and Weights & Biases plan to deliver the leading AI Cloud Platform -purpose-built to develop, deploy, and iterate AI faster. CoreWeave continues to be committed to the interoperability of the Weights & Biases platform so its customers have the flexibility to choose any deployment option, any infrastructure provider, and any foundation model, framework, or protocol.

"We expect that this combination will allow us to better serve our developers by accelerating investment in the Weights & Biases platform, maintaining our commitment to interoperability, and unlocking new valuable features by combining the hardware and software layers of the new AI tech stack," said Lukas Biewald, co-founder of Weights & Biases. "Together with CoreWeave, we believe we can empower customers to realize the potential of AI. I'm looking forward to combining our talented teams and complementary strengths-and for all that we will accomplish now that we've joined forces."

Evercore and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisors to CoreWeave, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as CoreWeave's legal advisor. Qatalyst Partners acted as financial advisor to Weights & Biases, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as Weights & Biases' legal advisor.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the acquisition of Weights & Biases by CoreWeave and its impact on the CoreWeave Cloud Platform, the plans, benefits, and synergies resulting from the acquisition and other future events, which statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations discussed in such statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: CoreWeave's ability to integrate Weights & Biases' operations into its business; CoreWeave's ability to fully realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition in a timely manner; CoreWeave's ability to develop and release platform, product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense and increasing competition in CoreWeave's market; and other general market, political, economic and business conditions. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in CoreWeave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in CoreWeave's Prospectus dated March 27, 2025, filed on March 31, 2025 pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to the Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-285512). All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available as of the date hereof and neither CoreWeave nor Weights & Biases assumes any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Deborah Crawford

[email protected]

SOURCE CoreWeave