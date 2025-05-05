Genomate Health Appoints CEO to Lead Commercial Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Genomate Health, a precision oncology company developing a new category of computational tools for Digital Drug Assignment (DDA) - a method using advanced computational reasoning to automatically match the most effective and personalized drug treatment to an individual patient's unique biological and clinical profile - announced today a major step in its growth with the appointment of a new CEO.

Built to support oncologists in selecting the right treatment for each patient, Genomate Health's tools are grounded in computational reasoning - a clinically validated proprietary approach that mimics expert human logic augmented with computational power. The initial offerings include an oncologist-focused clinical decision support tool, while the company advances development of regulated products intended for additional clinical applications.

Nabil Hafez, MS, MBA, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to steer through U.S. launch and global scaling, bringing over two decades of experience in genomics, diagnostics, and healthcare software.

Hafez's early work on the Human Genome Project at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard sparked a lifelong passion for translating genomic science into real-world medical impact. Throughout his career, he has focused on integrating genomics, informatics, and diagnostics, holding senior roles across product management, informatics, and sales at leading diagnostic and health technology companies. His experience spans major diagnostic organizations such as Quest Diagnostics, enterprise laboratory platforms like Sunquest Information Systems, and genomics software providers including GenomeQuest, PierianDx, and GenomOncology, among others. Nabil Hafez has successfully launched and commercialized a broad range of diagnostic and informatics solutions, collectively generating tens of millions in revenue.

"Genomate is the realization of a dream I've carried throughout my career - to use the power of genomics and technology to help give real people facing a cancer diagnosis the best shot at beating their disease. Our mission is to give doctors the support they need to make complex genomic and therapeutic information meaningful, so they can guide each patient toward the treatment that offers the best chance of hope," said Hafez.

Hafez's appointment marks a major milestone for Genomate Health, which was founded in 2022 as a spinout of Oncompass Medicine, a Hungarian leader in medical technology.

Founder Dr. Istvan Petak, MD, PhD, will continue as Chief Scientific Officer, focusing on scientific strategy and innovation. A physician-scientist and pioneer in precision oncology, Dr. Petak has led more than three decades of research into molecular information-based personalized treatment selection for cancer patients and remains the driving force behind the Genomate solution.

"As Founder, my role was to build a leadership team that brings together deep expertise in science, product development, and commercial execution," said Dr. Petak. "With Nabil's leadership, we are now uniquely positioned to deliver on the first computational solution that can fully implement the promise of precision oncology, while I can focus on advancing the scientific solution behind Genomate and continue my mission to advocate for precision oncology across the globe."

