Aorbis Inc.: AORBIS Reveals Insights into Contractor Challenges with Specification Writing in "Unspec'd: The Contractor's Take on Specs" Report

EAST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / AORBIS, a leading provider of construction technology and integrated solutions, today announced the release of its latest report, "Unspec'd: The Contractor's Take on Specs." This insightful study explores contractors' firsthand challenges with specification writing, highlighting critical gaps in clarity, communication, and collaboration.

Key Findings:

The report reveals that contractors face significant challenges in specification writing, including:

• Frequent Specification Changes: 30% of contractors report regular last-minute updates, causing delays and workflow disruptions. Contractors are turning to digital collaboration tools like Procore and Bluebeam to efficiently track changes.

• Conflicting Information: 25% of contractors cite discrepancies between plans and specifications as a major issue. Standardized formatting and early-stage contractor involvement can help minimize these conflicts.

• Sustainability Gaps: 50% of contractors feel specifications only "somewhat" address sustainability requirements. Explicit sustainability standards and market-aligned specifications can improve project efficiency and compliance.

Improving Specification Practices:

The report provides practical insights and actionable steps to improve how specs are understood, implemented, and managed on the job site. By addressing these challenges, contractors can enhance collaboration, reduce errors, and promote sustainability in construction projects.

Why It Matters:

Poorly executed specifications cost the U.S. construction industry $31 billion annually in rework alone*. AORBIS's report underscores how outdated workflows erode stakeholder trust, with 32% of architects rating satisfaction as "neutral" due to misaligned expectations.

"Specifications are the backbone of every project, yet they're often an afterthought," said Chirag Thaker, President at AORBIS Inc "Our report not only identifies pain points but equips professionals with insights to succeed.

Download the Report:

To access the complete "Unspec'd: The Contractor's Take on Specs" report, please visit [General Contractors Specification Writing Survey Report 2025] and register with your full name and business email.

