Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a Winter Park, Florida-based innovator in health and wellness, is excited to announce a transformative overhaul of its share structure, including the retirement of approximately 15 million shares, reducing the outstanding common stock from 95,899,861 to 80,404,696 shares, and the cancellation of a commitment agreement requiring the issuance of 10 million additional shares. These changes are now officially reflected in the company's security details on OTC Markets, underscoring Adia Nutrition's dedication to transparency and maximizing shareholder value.





The retirement of 15,495,165 shares, combined with the cancellation of the 10 million share commitment, represents a significant milestone in optimizing Adia Nutrition's capital structure. The retired shares were identified as part of a strategic initiative to address shares issued without proper documentation, an issue previously noted in the company's efforts to ensure compliance and integrity. The cancellation of the commitment agreement further reduces potential dilution, reinforcing Adia's commitment to a lean and accurate share count. These actions set a strong precedent for the company's ongoing efforts to retire or cancel any additional shares that do not meet rigorous documentation standards.





"We are focused on building a robust and transparent capital structure that reflects the true value of Adia Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition. "This milestone highlights our proactive approach to corporate governance and our unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of our shareholders as we drive growth in the health and wellness sector."

With the successful retirement and cancellation of these shares, Adia Nutrition is now prepared to file for the cancellation of additional shares that have been identified as lacking proper documentation. The company has initiated a comprehensive review of its share issuance records to ensure all remaining shares comply with regulatory and corporate governance standards. This ongoing process aims to further enhance the accuracy of the company's outstanding share count and solidify its position as a leader in the health and wellness sector. Any future cancellations or reductions will be promptly reported and updated on OTC Markets, ensuring full transparency with investors.

The updated share structure, reflecting the new outstanding share count of 80,404,696, is now available for review on Adia Nutrition's security details page on OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADIA/overview). The company encourages shareholders and prospective investors to visit the site for the most current information.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA) is a publicly traded company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

