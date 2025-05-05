Discovery Education Announces Winners in Nationwide Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Discovery Education today announced the recipients of the second annual Discovery Education Awards. The Discovery Education Awards honor districts, schools, and educators who accelerate achievement among students by inspiring curiosity and connecting learning to the world beyond the classroom.

The Discovery Education Awards recognize those who have positively impacted student learning by adapting and personalizing instruction to better pique curiosity and engagement. Recipients were selected through a competitive nomination and application process, which highlighted entrants' commitment to fostering student growth.

The recipients of the 2025 Discovery Education Awards are:

Districts of the Year

Baldwin County Public Schools - Alabama

Los Angeles Unified School District - California

Nash County Public Schools - North Carolina

Schools of the Year

Autism Inspired Academy - Florida

Montana Digital Academy - Montana

Fairfield Career and Technology Center - South Carolina

Educators of the Year

Annissa Grimes, Friendly High School, Prince George's County Public Schools - Maryland

Josephine Mesina, International High School at Largo, Prince George's County Public Schools - Maryland

Dr. Sequoyah Wharton, Brentwood High School, Brentwood Union Free School District - New York

Emma DeVine, St. Andrews Episcopal School - Texas

Seyyed Sharifi, Hartvigsen School, Granite School District - Utah

To learn more about each of these distinguished winners, visit the Discovery Education Awards website here.

Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world. Serving 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, Discovery Education helps educators inspire student curiosity through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships.

"The districts, schools, and educators honored with this year's Discovery Education Awards have gone above and beyond the call of duty to drive the academic success of all learners," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. "Congratulations to all those recognized in this year's awards program. Discovery Education is proud to work alongside you on our joint mission to accelerate student growth, scale teacher impact, and motivate learning."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, K-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

