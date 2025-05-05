Upright Education: UMass Boston and Upright Partner to Expand Career-Ready Learning Opportunities

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Upright, a leading innovator in workforce-aligned education is proud to announce its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston). This partnership will provide adult learners with access to real-world learning experiences designed to align their skills with the evolving demands of the tech job market.

Through this partnership, UMass Boston students will gain access to career-focused learning experiences in fields like Cybersecurity and Data Analytics. With accessible in-demand skills needed to thrive in today's digital economy, this partnership helps strengthen the region's workforce and economic growth.

As Boston grows as a hub for technology and innovation, employers across industries are seeking professionals with specialized technical skills. By integrating Upright's cutting-edge programs with UMass Boston's mission of academic excellence and social mobility, this partnership will create new opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds to enter high-growth fields.

"Boston's economy is evolving, and we need to ensure that students and working professionals have access to the skills employers demand. Our partnership with UMass Boston will help expand the region's talent pipeline, creating opportunities for individuals while supporting local businesses in need of qualified professionals" - Benny Boas, CEO, Upright

With a focus on hands-on, industry-relevant training, participants will gain the technical and practical experience necessary to succeed in a competitive job market. These programs provide flexible learning pathways for learners and community members looking to upskill or transition into tech careers.

"As the City of Boston's only public research university, UMass Boston is delighted to partner with Upright to expand educational pathways, increase social mobility, and advance workforce development throughout the region. With technology reshaping industries worldwide, our community of lifelong learners have in earnest sought out high-demand skills that will profoundly impact businesses, consumers, and society. By joining a vibrant cohort-based learning community taught by industry experts, students will have the opportunity to not only acquire these high-demand skills alongside others but will also have access to valuable resources to pursue their career goals." - Tina Chang, Assistant Provost for Community and Executive Education, UMass Boston

The economic implications of this partnership extend beyond the university, with the potential to drive workforce development across Greater Boston. By increasing access to specialized training, the partnership supports local employers, fosters innovation, and strengthens the city's position as a leader in technology and business.

Enrollment is open. To learn more about enrollment, please visit: https://bootcamp.umb.edu/

