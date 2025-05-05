Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the
issuer
|Identity code of the
Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the
financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average
purchase price of the
shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/28/2025
FR0010307819
11,500
97.1650
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/29/2025
FR0010307819
31,808
95.2930
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
4/30/2025
FR0010307819
7,748
95.4123
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/2/2025
FR0010307819
1,000
98.5262
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
52,056
95.7864
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
Contacts:
Legrand
