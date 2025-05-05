Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2025 17:27 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP: First Quarter 2025 - Earnings Release

Finanznachrichten News

ALBEMARLE, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated total assets of $1.16 billion at March 31, 2025, versus $1.13 billion at December 31, 2024.

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $2.6 million versus $2.4 million for the same period in 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $2.4 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Bank.

The year-over-year improvement in net income as of March 31, 2025 is due to improvement in net interest margin resulting from increased earnings on growth in the loan portfolio.

Contact Heather Almond, Chief Financial Officer at 704-983-6181 for further information.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp
Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.com or by calling 704-982-4415

SOURCE UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.