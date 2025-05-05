UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP: First Quarter 2025 - Earnings Release

ALBEMARLE, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwharrie Capital Corp and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated total assets of $1.16 billion at March 31, 2025, versus $1.13 billion at December 31, 2024.

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $2.6 million versus $2.4 million for the same period in 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $2.4 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Bank.

The year-over-year improvement in net income as of March 31, 2025 is due to improvement in net interest margin resulting from increased earnings on growth in the loan portfolio.

