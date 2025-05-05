Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Expands at JFK Terminal 5 with New Dining, Retail, and Video Gaming Experiences



05.05.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), global leader in travel retail and food & beverage, secures two landmark contracts in North America's JFK International Airport through its subsidiaries Hudson and HMSHost, including a 10-year deal to revamp the terminal's dining experience. Hudson has secured a seven-year contract to launch a Manhattan-inspired retail store and JFK Terminal 5's first immersive video gaming lounge. Simultaneously, HMSHost will debut six new restaurants spanning over 725 m2, beginning in 2025. Awarded by Fraport USA, the concessions developer and manager selected by JetBlue, the contracts will further elevate the traveler experience in JetBlue's award-winning flagship terminal.



"Our vision for JFK Terminal 5 is bold. New York's world-class culinary scene deserves to be reflected in its airport dining," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. "We appreciate the confidence that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Fraport USA, and JetBlue have in us and our joint-venture partners and that they share in our excitement to transform the traveler experience. 2025 will be a landmark year for Hudson and HMSHost as we expand our retail and F&B operations in several terminals at JFK, one of the busiest airports in North America."



The new dining venues will showcase New York's diverse culinary scene, offering authentic Italian and Mexican flavors alongside a locally inspired restaurant and bar designed exclusively for T5 travelers. Featured dining concepts include: Benateri's - A classic NYC deli experience featuring signature Italian sandwiches.

- A classic NYC deli experience featuring signature Italian sandwiches. Big Bourbon Bar NYC - An exclusive concept showcasing locally sourced Hudson Whiskey NY.

- An exclusive concept showcasing locally sourced Hudson Whiskey NY. Eataly - Offering authentic Italian antipasti, pasta, pizza, and wine.

- Offering authentic Italian antipasti, pasta, pizza, and wine. Dos Toros Taqueria - Bringing bold Mexican flavors to Terminal 5.

- Bringing bold Mexican flavors to Terminal 5. Chopt - Known for fresh, high-quality salads and house-made dressings. In addition to transforming dining, Avolta will enhance the retail experience at Terminal 5 with Park Ave Emporium by Hudson, a concept inspired by Manhattan's Park Avenue. Designed for convenience, it will offer self-checkout for fast transactions, along with locally sourced souvenirs, gifts, and travel essentials.



Further elevating the traveler experience, Avolta will introduce Gameway, the terminal's first premium video gaming lounge. Gameway will feature high-end console and PC gaming stations, retro games, and refreshments, creating a unique entertainment destination for JetBlue customers.



This latest agreement further expands Avolta's footprint at JFK, adding to its recent contracts for nine dining venues in Terminal 4 and retail and F&B concessions in Terminal 8 . With existing operations in Terminals 1, 4, 5, 7, and 8, Avolta is set to grow even further with new locations planned for Terminal 6 in late 2025. For further information:



