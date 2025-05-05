Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), global leader in travel retail and food & beverage, secures two landmark contracts in North America's JFK International Airport through its subsidiaries Hudson and HMSHost, including a 10-year deal to revamp the terminal's dining experience.
Hudson has secured a seven-year contract to launch a Manhattan-inspired retail store and JFK Terminal 5's first immersive video gaming lounge. Simultaneously, HMSHost will debut six new restaurants spanning over 725 m2, beginning in 2025. Awarded by Fraport USA, the concessions developer and manager selected by JetBlue, the contracts will further elevate the traveler experience in JetBlue's award-winning flagship terminal.
In addition to transforming dining, Avolta will enhance the retail experience at Terminal 5 with Park Ave Emporium by Hudson, a concept inspired by Manhattan's Park Avenue. Designed for convenience, it will offer self-checkout for fast transactions, along with locally sourced souvenirs, gifts, and travel essentials.
