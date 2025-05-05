Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 18, 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 28 April 2025 and 2 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 364,578 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
28 April 2025
105,514
273.0299
28,808,476.87
29 April 2025
110,000
272.0902
29,929,922.00
30 April 2025
34,064
275.2148
9,374,916.95
2 May 2025
115,000
276.3122
31,775,903.00
Total accumulated over week 18
364,578
273.9859
99,889,218.82
Total accumulated during the
3,800,807
287.0685
1,091,091,996.34
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 2 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
63,724,998
-
63,724,998
Number of outstanding shares
1,177,785,913
496,056
1,178,281,969
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
