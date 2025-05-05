West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Small businesses are the engine of the U.S. economy and local communities, and to celebrate their vital contributions during National Small Business Week (May 4-10, 2025), News Media Group, Inc. partnered with leading technology brands to conduct live and taped news interviews around the country during the dynamic satellite media tour (SMT).

The SMT was hosted by renowned Tech Expert Marc Saltzman from a New York City studio, where the SMT spotlighted the most innovative devices, services, and tools designed to enhance efficiency, professionalism, and competitiveness for small businesses. Saltzman shared actionable insights and real-world applications of these technologies, providing invaluable guidance for businesses looking to thrive in today's evolving landscape and beyond.

Brands featured in the SMT included:

The HP EliteBook X Flip G1i Next Gen AI PC - new AI PC with Intel® Core Ultra processors and up to 48 TOPS of NPU.



The HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e All-in-One Printer + Instant Ink - this all-in-one printer offers printing, scanning, and copying and can be paired with the Instant Ink subscription.



Quicken Business & Personal simplifies financial management for small business owners by allowing them to manage cash flow, invoice clients, manage deductions, and prepare for tax season - all in one app.



The HP 625 FDH Webcam - this full HD webcam enhances video clarity with AI lighting and built-in noise-reducing microphones for virtual meetings or content creation.



The TRU RED BRIGHTWELL 5-in-1 Productivity Light by Staples switches between tasks with you-from meetings to deep focus to relaxation.



All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.tv.

