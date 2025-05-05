Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Noble Studios, the award-winning creative digital performance marketing agency, is doubling down on its future-forward artificial intelligence (AI) strategy with the hiring of Tom Duffy as Head of AI Strategy. This move underscores the agency's rapid evolution into a leader in human-led creative innovation with AI, where imagination, experimentation and technology work together to enhance the agency's pace and reach.

Noble has been pioneering AI integration for over three years through initiatives like the company's AI Taskforce, agency-wide Prompt-a-thons, dedicated AI internships and numerous specialized GPT solutions. Now, the agency is taking its innovation to the next level.

Noble has never been content with "what's always worked". As brands face the sweeping changes brought on by changing human behavior and artificial intelligence, Noble sees an opportunity to supercharge human ingenuity by leaning into learning more through AI. Duffy's addition clearly signals that the agency isn't just talking about AI adoption, it's building the infrastructure, talent and mindset to lead it within their industry.

"We're all in on humans. And we're all in on AI. Both are not mutually exclusive," said Jarrod Lopiccolo, Noble Studios CEO and Co-Founder. "Tom embodies our belief that technology should unlock human potential, not limit it. His expertise will help us continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in creative digital performance marketing."

With an AI journey dating back to 2015 and experience spanning software development, digital marketing leadership and entrepreneurship, including roles as Director of Software at AmeriFirst and President of Streamworks, Duffy brings a diverse background ideal for bridging technical capabilities with creative vision.

At Noble, the mission is more specific: to turn AI into a collaborative engine for human potential.

"What I'm focused on is helping our teams automate the routine tasks that drain creative energy," Duffy said. "By freeing up that creative collateral, we allow our people to devote more time to meaningful client work. It's about making Noble's team better at what they're already best at."

This approach is rooted in Noble's AI philosophy: encouraging exploration, responsible use and purposeful innovation. Rather than chasing trends, Noble is developing practical applications that include custom-built GPTs, specialized AI agents, LLM-driven research tools and internal AI tooling strategies to enhance human creativity while delivering measurable client results under Tom's leadership. These tools aren't just experimental. They're already powering real solutions, streamlining workflows and reshaping how teams collaborate across departments.

With a growing roster of clients and internal teams already leveraging AI in strategy, content, and performance optimization, Noble Studios is making AI a core part of its culture rather than a bolt-on. The addition of Duffy reinforces the agency's commitment to shaping a smarter, more creative, more responsible digital future.

For more information about Noble Studios' AI capabilities or to speak with Tom Duffy about AI strategy for your organization, visit www.noblestudios.com or contact the media representative below.

About Noble Studios

Noble Studios is an award-winning creative digital performance marketing agency that helps organizations develop better practices and achieve inspiring results. Recently named a winner in Inc Magazine's Best in Business awards and AdAge's Best Places to Work, Noble Studios offers brand strategy services, web design & development, search engine optimization, creative services, content marketing services, paid media marketing and conversion rate optimization. For more information, visit www.noblestudios.com.

