Direct Relief Accepts 2025 Seoul Peace Prize for Global Humanitarian Impact

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / On April 28, 2025, Direct Relief formally accepted the 2025 Seoul Peace Prize, one of the world's most distinguished honors for humanitarian achievement, in recognition of the organization's unwavering commitment to aiding people affected by poverty, disasters, and conflict.

"Peace is not just about the absence of conflict, but the presence of dignity, opportunity, and hope for all people," said Dr. Byron Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief, at the award ceremony today in Seoul. "This is what Direct Relief strives to create through our work-by ensuring everyone, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay, has access to the healthcare they need to live full and healthy lives."

Established in 1990 to commemorate the Seoul Olympic Games, the Seoul Peace Prize recognizes individuals and organizations making significant global contributions to peace, development, and human welfare. Direct Relief, the 17th laureate, joins distinguished previous awardees such as Kofi Annan, Václav Havel, Ban Ki Moon, and Doctors Without Borders.

"It is with great sincerity that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Direct Relief, an international medical relief organization, on being named laureate of the Seoul Peace Prize 2025, an award of deep and lasting significance," said Jaeho Yeom, Chairman of the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation. "Direct Relief has exemplified true humanitarianism by providing medicines and medical supplies around the world - not through temporary aid, but sustained, patient-focused support uniquely tailored to each region. By maintaining the highest financial transparency and relying solely on private donations, Direct Relief maximizes the impact of giving, delivering medical assistance precisely where it's most urgently needed."

In presenting the prize, Christopher Koo, Chairman of the Seoul Peace Prize Selection Committee, underscored the urgency of Direct Relief's work:

"The current global landscape, regrettably, continues to challenge our relentless efforts toward peace. In particular, countless victims of war and natural disasters are dying due to the lack of access to essential medicines and medical supplies. … Direct Relief was highly regarded for its unwavering commitment over the past 76 years to advancing peace through medical aid. The organization has quietly but powerfully carried out its mission to deliver healthcare where it is most needed."

Since 2000, Direct Relief has delivered more than $16 billion in medical assistance to 136 countries and every U.S. state.

"This prize is a reminder that peace begins in the most fundamental way - in supporting the health and well-being of every person," Dr. Scott concluded. "This is the peace we aim to foster every day."

Click to continue reading highlights from Dr. Scott's acceptance speech.



Direct Relief CEO Byron Scott (left) receives the Seoul Peace Prize from Jaeho Yeom, Chairman of the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, at an awards ceremony in Seoul on April 28, 2025.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/direct-relief-accepts-2025-seoul-peace-prize-for-global-humanita-1023659