The Tax990 Commitment: Strengthening Support for Nonprofit Filers Nationwide Ahead of May 15th Form 990 Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / As the critical May 15 IRS deadline approaches for nonprofit organizations nationwide, Tax990 reinforces its leadership in nonprofit e-filing through the Tax990 Commitment - a renewed assurance of unparalleled assistance, reliability, and peace of mind.

What is the Tax990 Commitment?

The Tax990 Commitment represents a promise to help every nonprofit get their 990 return accepted by the IRS. From offering complimentary extension requests and no-cost amendments to providing rejection assistance and a money-back guarantee, Tax990 goes the extra mile to help organizations secure IRS acceptance.

How Does the Tax990 Commitment Support Organizations?

Tax990 does everything within its power to help ensure that clients' returns are accepted by the IRS.

Complimentary Extension Requests: Tax990 offers organizations the ability to electronically file Form 8868 with guided, step-by-step instructions. Clients who prepay for their Form 990 filing fee benefit from a complimentary Form 8868 filing, securing up to six additional months to complete their return at no extra cost.

No Cost Corrections: Tax990 provides the flexibility to file up to three corrections to a return without incurring additional fees. The software securely saves original filing data, allowing clients to easily amend only the necessary fields, reducing both time and the risk of further errors.

Retransmission of Rejected Returns: In the event of an IRS rejection, Tax990 equips organizations with immediate feedback and personalized support to correct and retransmit their returns, at no additional charge. The process is designed to be transparent, efficient, and client-focused, ensuring organizations can move forward without disruption.

Money-Back Guarantee: If a return is rejected as a duplicate or cannot be corrected, Tax990 will issue a full refund of the filing fee, ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience.

With the May 15 filing deadline just around the corner, Tax990's comprehensive support and client-first approach help nonprofits navigate the season with confidence. Through the Tax990 Commitment, Tax990 continues to redefine nonprofit e-filing standards-delivering not only reliable software but also the assurance that every client's filing journey is fully supported, from start to finish.

Nonprofits who need to file Form 990 are encouraged to visit Tax990.com .

About Tax990

Tax 990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N , 990-EZ , 990 , 990-PF , 990-T , CA Form 199 , 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

