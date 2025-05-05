Montgomery Homeowner Finds Relief, Not Runaround, with Smart Choice Roofing - A Local Contractor Known for Honest Work and Neighborly Service

When Montgomery resident Heath York noticed damage to his roof, he did what many smart homeowners do - he called around for multiple estimates. What he didn't expect was how wildly different the quotes would be

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / When Montgomery resident Heath York noticed damage to his roof, he did what many smart homeowners do - he called around for multiple estimates. What he didn't expect was how wildly different the quotes would be.

"Two companies came back with prices that were ridiculously high for what needed to be done," York recalls. "But Smart Choice Roofing came in at about what I had in mind - and they explained every part of the job to my satisfaction. The others didn't do that very well."

York's story is familiar to many in the River Region: You need a roofing company you can trust, not just to show up, but to be fair, clear, and neighborly. That's exactly what Smart Choice Roofing has built its reputation on - honest pricing, friendly service, and doing the job right the first time.

"The work included removing and repairing the roof," York says. "They completed it efficiently, cleaned up thoroughly - you'd never even know they were there. I'm a very satisfied customer. I'll definitely use them again."

Smart Choice Roofing, based in Montgomery, Alabama, has quietly become a favorite among homeowners who want high-quality roofing work without inflated prices or unnecessary upsells. With more than a decade of experience and full licensing, bonding, and insurance, the company backs every project with the kind of integrity that's hard to find in today's fast-paced contracting world.

"We treat every customer like a neighbor," says the Smart Choice team. "Whether it's a free inspection or a full roof replacement, we give each job our full attention."

That commitment shows up in more than just customer reviews - it's reflected in the company's steady stream of referrals and repeat business. Tim Hatch, another recent client, had a similarly smooth experience.

"The owner and crew are fantastic," Hatch says. "Easy to work with, timely, and clean. From the estimate to the final inspection, Jim - the owner - was on top of the work and always present. The finished product was done right the first time and looks great. I highly recommend this roofing company."

Smart Choice Roofing offers a comprehensive list of services, including residential roof installation, inspections, maintenance, repairs, and replacements. They're also experts in seamless gutters and GAF lifetime roofing systems - a durable, high-performance option built for Alabama's demanding weather conditions.

But beyond the shingles and systems, what sets Smart Choice apart is its personal approach. Homeowners are never treated like just another invoice. Each project begins with a free, detailed estimate and a clear plan of action, and ends with a cleanup so thorough, it's like they were never there.

With business hours designed for convenience - Monday through Saturday with early start times - the team at Smart Choice is accessible, responsive, and ready when you need them most.

In an era where contractor horror stories are all too common, Smart Choice Roofing stands as a reminder that doing good work and treating people well still matters - and in Montgomery, it's what makes them the smart choice indeed.

