Cazeault Roofing & Siding: Home by Sunday, Roof by Friday: Cape Cod Homeowners Applaud Cazeault Roofing's Speed, Skill, and Integrity A South Shore Legacy Continues with Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Exterior Solutions

PLYMOUTH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / When Dave Doolittle needed a new roof, he and his wife did what any smart homeowner would: got three estimates, did their research, and planned for the unexpected. What they didn't expect was to come home from church on Sunday to find the entire project already finished-beautifully, professionally, and ahead of schedule.

"We are so glad we chose Cazeault," said Doolittle. "The crew came early on a Friday and had half the new roof done that same day. By Sunday morning, the whole project was completed. They tied up our foundation bushes, cleaned up the yard daily, and were just pleasant to have around. We're pleased to give Cazeault our highest recommendation."

With a 95+ year legacy of excellence, Cazeault Roofing & Siding has become a household name across Cape Cod, Plymouth, and the South Shore. Under the leadership of third-generation owner Paul J. Cazeault, the company continues to deliver old-school craftsmanship with modern-day responsiveness, offering full exterior home improvement services from roofing and siding to decking, gutters, skylights, and more.

Unlike many companies that cut corners or drag out jobs, Cazeault Roofing is known for fast turnarounds and fair pricing. The Doolittles chose the company's highest-grade roofing option, complete with a 50-year material warranty and a 10-year labor warranty. Even with this premium package, Cazeault came in at a mid-range estimate and proved that top-tier quality doesn't have to come at a top-tier price.

"We wanted an established company with a big crew-not a solo guy who might disappear halfway through," Doolittle said. "They delivered exactly what we hoped for: a professional, responsive, and trustworthy team."

Another satisfied homeowner, Jack Horton, echoed those sentiments. "Their professionalism, craftsmanship, and attention to detail were outstanding," he said. "From the first consultation to the final inspection, Cazeault Roofing made me feel confident and cared for. The communication was excellent, the cleanup was meticulous, and the new roof has significantly improved our home's curb appeal."

For nearly a century, Cazeault Roofing has operated with a simple but powerful promise: to do the job right, quickly, and respectfully-no drama, no delays. With a wide range of services including standing seam metal roofing, copper roofs, chimney pans, roof flashing, siding, trim repair, and more, the team is equipped to tackle everything from historic homes to modern office exteriors.

Their reputation is built on reliability and responsiveness. Estimators like Cleon, featured in the Doolittles' story, physically inspect roofs-climbing steep pitches when necessary-and use advanced photo and software tools to generate estimates within days. This hands-on, tech-savvy approach helps homeowners make confident, informed decisions-without waiting weeks.

As homes along the coast face harsh weather and rising energy costs, Cazeault continues to offer energy-efficient, durable exterior solutions that don't sacrifice speed or service. Their deep roots in the region, combined with a forward-thinking mindset, make them one of the most trusted names in New England roofing.

For homeowners seeking experience, efficiency, and excellence-Cazeault Roofing & Siding delivers.

Founded in 1927, Cazeault Roofing & Siding has been a cornerstone of quality construction across Cape Cod, Plymouth, and the South Shore. A third-generation family business, the company offers expert roofing, siding, and full exterior services with a reputation for fast response, honest pricing, and impeccable workmanship. From roof inspections to window replacement, Cazeault is the name locals trust for lasting results.

Cazeault Roofing & Siding is centrally located at 47 Liberty Street Plymouth, MA 02360. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, and Saturday, Sunday they are closed.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call Smart Choice Roofing at (508)-428-1177

