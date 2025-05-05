In Kennewick, a Leaky Roof, a Tight Budget - and a Life-Changing Gift from A&A Roofing Services

Amanda Reyes never expected a roofing contractor to change her life. But that's exactly what happened when she reached out to A&A Roofing Services to help her mother, who was struggling with leaks in her aging modular home. What started as a conversation about sealing the roof turned into something much more powerful - a roof replacement gifted in full, no strings attached.

KENNEWICK, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Amanda Reyes never expected a roofing contractor to change her life. But that's exactly what happened when she reached out to A&A Roofing Services to help her mother, who was struggling with leaks in her aging modular home. What started as a conversation about sealing the roof turned into something much more powerful - a roof replacement gifted in full, no strings attached.

"Noe was the fourth contractor I contacted," Reyes explains. "He was the only one who walked me through all the options and helped me understand the costs. He didn't pressure me. He even gave me tips on how to temporarily seal the roof ourselves so we could save up. That kind of honesty and care is rare."

That conversation might have ended like so many others, with a homeowner choosing to wait and save. But a few weeks later, Reyes got a call she didn't expect: A&A Roofing, along with partners Beacon and Pabco, had decided to donate a brand-new roof to her mother.

"I was shocked - I still am," says Reyes. "The craftsmanship was unbelievable. The crew was respectful, hardworking, and walked us through every step. They even reassured me that the rafters were in great shape. I'll never forget their generosity."

A&A Roofing Services isn't your typical roofing company. Led by founder Noe and a handpicked team of craftsmen and customer service professionals, the company is built around more than just materials and labor - it's built on integrity, empathy, and community.

Based in Kennewick and serving the greater Tri-Cities area, A&A Roofing specializes in commercial flat roofing, TPO, EPDM rubber roofing, coatings, roll roofing, and PVC systems - all delivered with the same attention to detail and customer-first attitude that has earned them local trust. Every roofer on the team is selected for their skill and their alignment with the company's values: do the job right, treat people well, and stand behind the work.

Those values were exactly what first caught the attention of homeowner Gary Davis, who initially hired A&A to replace his roof two years ago.

"I'm very detail-oriented, and they exceeded every expectation," Davis says. "More recently, they installed permanent holiday lighting on my home, and again, the work was outstanding. The professionalism, the quality, the consistency - it all speaks volumes."

Whether it's a roof replacement for a long-time homeowner, a budget-conscious repair job, or a donated project for a family in need, A&A Roofing Services handles every roof with care and precision.

The company also leverages technology to educate and empower clients - from detailed inspections to social media updates that demystify roofing issues. That's how Reyes first learned her mother's roof was being considered for donation: Noe had used the inspection video as part of an educational post. The gesture wasn't for attention - it was part of A&A's culture of sharing knowledge and helping neighbors make informed decisions.

And while A&A Roofing offers top-tier commercial and industrial solutions, it's their human-first approach - one rooted in trust, compassion, and exceptional service - that sets them apart in the Tri-Cities community.

In an industry where many contractors are quick to sell and slow to show up, A&A Roofing proves that the best roofing companies are built not just with nails and shingles, but with heart.

About A&A Roofing Services

Located in Kennewick, WA, A&A Roofing Services is a trusted roofing contractor specializing in commercial and industrial roofing systems, including TPO, EPDM, PVC, roll roofing, and roof coatings. Founded on values of honesty, craftsmanship, and community commitment, the company is known for transparent service, fast response, and a customer-focused approach that puts people first - every time.

Office Hours & Service Area

A&A Roofing Services is centrally located at 100 N Morain St #300, Kennewick, WA 99336, United States. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, and Saturday, Sunday they are closed.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call Smart Choice Roofing at (509)-245-1456 or visit the website to gain more information https://aandaroof.com/

Media Contact:

Max Collett

Contractor Independence LLC

(806) 808-0330

SOURCE: A&A Roofing Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/in-kennewick-a-leaky-roof-a-tight-budget-and-a-life-changing-gif-1023710