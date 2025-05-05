Garden Bench Excellence: Coated Outdoor Furniture's Steel Park Benches Combine Durability and Design

Timeless Outdoor Metal Garden Bench with Back Options Available in Expanded, Punched, or Slatted Steel Styles-Perfect for City Parks, Playgrounds, and Residential Spaces

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture continues to deliver on its commitment to long-lasting, American-made craftsmanship with its popular Garden Bench collection. Designed to balance strength, comfort, and timeless style, these outdoor metal garden benches have become a go-to staple for parks, playgrounds, cityscapes, and homes since their release last season.

Built for year-round outdoor use, every outdoor garden bench is constructed from industrial-strength steel with a polyethylene coating and powder coat finish-engineered to endure extreme weather and heavy use.

"These benches have been well-received in a variety of environments, from city greenspaces to residential gardens," said Lindsey Albracht, Expert Amazon Consultant at Coated Outdoor Furniture. "Whether it's for a park trail, school courtyard, or front porch, our outdoor bench with back options are made to blend effortlessly into any setting, while standing up to the elements."

Available in expanded metal, punched steel, or slatted steel backings, and in 4-foot or 6-foot lengths, each steel park bench is built to comfortably seat 3-4 people. With an optional bolt-down feature, they offer flexibility for both portable and permanent installations. Customers appreciate their low-maintenance surfaces, resistance to stains and rust, and the visually appealing powder-coated finished frames, which are available in a wide array of color options.

Proudly made in Central Texas, these benches reflect Coated Outdoor Furniture's deep-rooted belief in American craftsmanship. Designed and constructed by skilled welders and craftsmen, the garden bench line is a testament to the brand's mission to redefine outdoor seating-delivering safe, sturdy, and stylish furniture that lasts.

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is an American manufacturer of high-quality, durable outdoor furniture built to last. Founded on the principles of safety, durability, and American craftsmanship, we serve communities who deserve more than just temporary solutions. Our mission is to redefine industry standards by providing long-lasting, secure outdoor furnishings that foster connection and elevate the user experience. Learn more at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com.

Dallas, TX

sales@coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

(855) 955-1388

www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

