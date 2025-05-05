The 13th Annual Town Hall at The Food Safety Summit Will Offer a Candid Conversation on the Future of Food Safety

A Candid Dialogue on the Future of Food Safety with FDA, CDC, USDA and AFDO

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / On the morning of May 15, food safety professionals nationwide will gather for one of the Food Safety Summit's most anticipated events - the 13th Annual Town Hall. Titled "A Candid Dialogue on the Future of Food Safety," the session will offer an invaluable platform for open, cross-sector conversation about the pressing challenges and transformative opportunities shaping the food safety landscape.

Moderated by industry veteran Gillian Kelleher, President and CEO of Kelleher Consultants LLC and Chair of the Food Safety Summit Educational Advisory Board, the panel will feature top federal and industry leaders: Kyle Diamantas of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Denise Eblen, Ph.D. of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Steven Mandernach of the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO), and Megin Nichols, D.V.M., M.P.H., DACVPM, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - invited. Together, these experts will engage in a dynamic, forward-looking dialogue that underscores the importance of science, innovation, and collaboration in safeguarding public health.

Regulatory Clarity and Coordination: A Unified Front

Kyle Diamantas, the new Acting Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at the FDA, will kick off the discussion with a focus on regulatory modernization. Diamantas will outline the agency's commitment to ensuring food is a vehicle for wellness, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in a rapidly evolving food system. Topics to be discussed may include the FDA's efforts to streamline and unify its food programs, the importance of data-driven risk prioritization, and enhanced responsiveness.

Dr. Denise Eblen, newly appointed Administrator of FSIS, will bring a science-forward perspective to the panel. With a rich background in microbiology and decades of leadership within the USDA, Eblen will emphasize FSIS's commitment to leveraging innovation in inspection methods and public health science. She will spotlight key initiatives aligned with FSIS's strategic goals, including the integration of predictive analytics and modernization of inspection protocols to better identify and prevent foodborne illness.

Offering a vital perspective from the front lines of state and local enforcement, Steven Mandernach, Executive Director of AFDO, will emphasize the need for harmonization across jurisdictions. He will discuss the challenges and opportunities of building an Integrated Food Safety System (IFSS) - one that connects state, local, and federal partners in real-time information sharing and unified action. Mandernach will also stress the need for continued workforce development and support for local agencies, which are often under-resourced but serve as the first line of defense in foodborne illness prevention.

Dr. Megin Nichols (invited), Director of the Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases (DFWED) at CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), will bring a crucial public health and epidemiological lens to the panel. Dr. Nichols will share her extensive experience leading outbreak investigations and her vision for using surveillance data to drive proactive food safety interventions. Dr. Nichols will emphasize the importance of a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health in preventing foodborne illness.

True to its name, the Town Hall will feature a lively Q&A session, allowing attendees to pose questions directly to the panelists. Panelists are prepared to discuss a range of topics, from the impact of emerging technologies and global supply chain complexities to the role of artificial intelligence in inspections and the challenges of allergen control. Throughout the dialogue, panelists will remain candid and responsive, acknowledging gaps, addressing concerns, and reiterating their shared commitment to a safer, smarter food system.

Moderator Gillian Kelleher said, "This Town Hall is more than a panel, it's a living conversation - one that brings together science, policy, and passion for public health. With innovation on the horizon and collaboration at the core, I look forward to moderating this engaging session with these esteemed leaders during the Food Safety Summit."

The 13th Annual Town Hall will take place at 9:15 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 15th, during the Food Safety Summit. It will be live at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, and will also be available virtually. To register for the event in person or virtually, visit foodsafetysummit.com.

