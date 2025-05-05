Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Cerro Grande Mining Corporation will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, May 5, 2025.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2025-0202.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Cerro Grande Mining Corporation seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 5 mai 2025.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2025-0202.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 5 mai/May 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CEG

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)