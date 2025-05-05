New to The Street Expands Broadcast Reach to Middle East, Adding 26 Million Homes Across Bloomberg Television

New distribution begins June 2025, supporting the IPOMarket.com and MarketWear segments as sponsored programming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / New to The Street , the acclaimed television business show known for its in-depth CEO interviews and financial programming, announced today a significant expansion into the Middle East. Beginning June 2025 , the show will reach an additional 26 million homes through Bloomberg Television's regional networks, further solidifying New to The Street as a global media leader in sponsored business content.

The expansion will prominently feature the show's new IPOMarket.com and MarketWear segments, which focus on emerging IPO opportunities and the business of fashion, respectively. These verticals are designed to give innovative companies a powerful media platform as they reach global investors and lifestyle-conscious business audiences alike.

"This expansion is a major step forward as we align IPOMarket.com with global capital market visibility," said Stephen Simon , President of IPOMarket.com Corp. and Co-Founder of New to The Street . "From the New York Stock Exchange to Dubai, we're giving IPO-stage companies a platform to be seen by investor s, fashion innovators, and family offices across borders."

This move builds on New to The Street's momentum, as it now reaches over 250 million homes in the U.S. through its Fox Business and Bloomberg airings and continues to grow its presence across Asia, Europe, and now the Middle East. The show's integrated media model combines sponsored programming, earned media amplification, Times Square billboards, and one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in the financial space.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. television business shows, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network . Since 2009, the show has produced over 600 episodes featuring exclusive interviews with CEOs, founders, and innovators across emerging industries.

Recognized for blending editorial storytelling with branded content, New to The Street delivers exposure across national television, social media, and iconic outdoor platforms. The show is also home to one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in financial media , with over 2.4 million subscribers , expanding its global reach across digital audiences in more than 40 countries.

With a multi-platform footprint that includes network television, Times Square billboards, earned media placements, and international syndication, New to The Street empowers brands to tell their story where it matters most - in front of millions of investors, decision-makers, and consumers.

