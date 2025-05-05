Fragrance Creators Association: Fragrance Creators Welcomes Lane Bogar as Manager, Regulatory Science and Chloe Beaumont-Smith as Manager, Government Affairs

New team members bring scientific and policy expertise to advance proactive advocacy and member support

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) proudly announces the addition of Lane Bogar as Manager, Regulatory Science and Chloe Beaumont-Smith as Manager, Government Affairs. Together, they will support the Association's mission to advance responsible industry stewardship through sound science, forward-thinking policy, and meaningful collaboration across the fragrance value chain.

Bogar is a health scientist with a strong background in toxicology, chemical risk assessment, and regulatory science. Her career spans work in environmental health, consumer product safety, and scientific communications. She has led exposure assessments and monitored evolving health and safety regulations-translating complex data into actionable insights that support compliance, innovation, and public trust.

Beaumont-Smith is a seasoned public policy professional with expertise in legislative strategy, regulatory analysis, and multi-sector advocacy. She has advised on a range of policy issues including environmental sustainability, health, energy, and tax. Her deep understanding of the legislative process and ability to build coalitions will help elevate the fragrance industry's voice on key issues and ensure its perspectives are well-represented in policy discussions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lane and Chloe to our team," said Farah K. Ahmed, FCA's President & CEO. "Lane's science expertise sharpens our regulatory strategy, and Chloe's policy know-how and network will amplify our advocacy for members and the fragrance community."

Bogar holds a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University and dual bachelor's degrees in biology and French from The University of Texas at Austin.

Beaumont-Smith earned dual degrees in Political Science and International Affairs from The George Washington University, with concentrations in Security Policy and Sustainability.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures.

