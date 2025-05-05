Eden Prairie, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - NeuroOne Medical (NASDAQ: NMTC), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Ron McClurg, CFO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About NeuroOne Medical

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

Source NeuroOne Medical

