Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RYE) (the "Company") announces that it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for gross proceeds of up to $3,750,000 that was previously announced on April 25, 2025.

On behalf of the Board,

Rhyolite Resources Ltd.

Richard Graham, Chief Executive Officer

