Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. This is the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

