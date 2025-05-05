Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 1st Quarter Earnings up 7.8%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,209,000 or $1.94 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,028,000 or $1.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.8%.

CEO Matt R. Opitz remarked, "We are pleased with the results of the 1 st Quarter. While loans remained flat, we have experienced an increase in requests for new loans as well as return on assets. This has been a mix of activity from existing customers as well as new customers to the bank. We have also experienced an increase in deposits which has continued into the 2 nd quarter.

Although these results mark our single best quarter since inception, we are aware of and focused on the economic volatility which is being driven primarily by the current tariff war and continued unrest stemming from the Russia and Ukraine war. As always, we remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and conservative underwriting practices."

"With the additions of Chief Lending Officer, Steve Lombardi and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Crookshank, we are already experiencing the sizable benefits of their contributions. We are excited about the roles they will play in Trinity Bank moving forward."

Trinity announced its 27 th consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend. The dividend was paid this last week to shareholders. The April 2025 dividend of $0.95 per share represents an increase of 8% over the April 2024 dividend of $0.88 per share."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended March 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change Interest income $ 6,975 $ 6,934 0.6 % Interest expense 2,149 2,832 -24.1 % Net Interest Income 4,826 4,102 17.6 % Service charges on deposits 71 53 34.0 % Other income 106 121 -12.4 % Total Non Interest Income 177 174 1.7 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,508 1,223 23.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 123 122 0.8 % Other expense 814 620 31.3 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,445 1,965 24.4 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,558 2,311 10.7 % Gain on sale of Securities 6 0 N/M Gain on sale of Assets 0 17 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,564 2,328 10.1 % Provision for income taxes 355 300 18.3 % Net Earnings $ 2,209 $ 2,028 8.9 % Basic earnings per share 2.03 1.88 2.5 % Basic weighted average shares 1087 1,079 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.94 1.80 7.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,137 1,129 Average for Quarter March 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change Total loans $ 302,369 $ 302,296 0.0 % Total short term investments 53,950 37,648 43.3 % FRB Stock 449 433 3.7 % Total investment securities 136,314 143,056 -4.7 % Earning assets 493,082 483,001 2.1 % Total assets 503,366 490,262 2.7 % Noninterest bearing deposits 133,982 127,766 4.9 % Interest bearing deposits 310,105 309,030 0.3 % Total deposits 444,087 436,796 1.7 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 60,843 $ 53,923 12.8 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending March 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, March 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total loans $ 302,369 $ 297,595 $ 300,487 $ 306,551 $ 302,296 Total short term investments 53,950 84,667 38,112 25,626 37,649 FRB Stock 449 438 437 435 433 Total investment securities 136,314 139,200 137,751 137,088 142,623 Earning assets 493,082 521,900 476,787 469,700 483,001 Total assets 503,366 529,766 485,034 477,700 490,262 Noninterest bearing deposits 133,982 140,237 131,659 131,609 127,766 Interest bearing deposits 310,105 331,293 297,480 293,548 309,030 Total deposits 444,087 471,529 429,139 425,157 436,796 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 60,843 $ 58,388 $ 56,857 $ 54,951 $ 53,923 Quarter Ended March 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 6,975 $ 7,426 $ 7,112 $ 7,107 $ 6,934 Interest expense 2,149 2,681 2,749 2,713 2,832 Net Interest Income 4,826 4,745 4,363 4,394 4,102 Service charges on deposits 71 70 65 64 53 Other income 106 112 109 121 121 Total Non Interest Income 177 182 174 185 174 Salaries and benefits expense 1,508 1,343 1,368 1,319 1,223 Occupancy and equipment expense 123 117 133 122 122 Other expense 814 575 601 657 620 Total Non Interest Expense 2,445 2,035 2,102 2,098 1,965 Pretax pre-provision income 2,558 2,892 2,435 2,481 2,311 Gain on sale of securities 6 1 4 (4 ) 0 Gain on sale of Other Assets 0 0 0 36 17 Provision for Loan Losses 0 350 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,564 2,543 2,439 2,514 2,328 Provision for income taxes 355 365 340 360 300 Net Earnings $ 2,209 $ 2,178 $ 2,099 $ 2,154 $ 2,028 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.94 $ 1.92 $ 1.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.80

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total loans $ 304,944 $ 305,864 $ 296,906 $ 304,810 $ 312,372 FRB Stock 456 439 438 435 435 Total short term investments 90,040 69,746 59,576 10,003 38,009 Total investment securities 124,619 138,306 137,510 136,331 139,598 Total earning assets 520,059 514,355 494,430 451,579 490,414 Allowance for loan losses (5,586 ) (5,583 ) (5,230 ) (5,227 ) (5,225 ) Premises and equipment 4,044 4,123 2,393 2,397 2,375 Other Assets 10,297 9,339 9,739 14,276 7,714 Total assets 528,814 522,234 501,332 463,025 495,278 Noninterest bearing deposits 140,500 146,834 137,594 128,318 130,876 Interest bearing deposits 329,329 318,206 305,010 280,945 310,889 Total deposits 469,829 465,040 442,604 409,263 441,765 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,661 2,711 2,901 2,804 2,618 Total liabilities 472,490 467,751 445,505 412,067 444,383 Shareholders' Equity Actual 62,276 59,758 57,976 55,915 54,777 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (5,952 ) (5,275 ) (2,149 ) (4,957 ) (3,883 ) Total Equity $ 56,324 $ 54,483 $ 55,827 $ 50,958 $ 50,894 Quarter Ending March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 949 $ 1,047 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Restructured loans 0 0 505 552 598 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 949 $ 1,047 $ 505 $ 552 $ 598 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 1,000 $ 0 $ 39 $ 1,274 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, LOAN LOSSES 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,583 $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 3 3 3 3 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3 3 3 3 0 Provision for loan losses 0 350 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,586 $ 5,583 $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.83 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.67 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 589 % 533 % 1036 % 947 % 874 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Quarter Ending March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.76 % 1.64 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.65 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.67 % 15.85 % 15.91 % 17.42 % 16.03 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.52 % 14.92 % 14.77 % 15.68 % 15.04 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.09 % 11.02 % 11.72 % 11.50 % 11.00 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.72 % 5.92 % 6.20 % 6.28 % 5.97 % Effective Cost of Funds 1.75 % 2.06 % 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.97 % 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.97 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 46.2 % 39.0 % 43.7 % 43.2 % 43.1 % End of period book value per common share $ 51.82 $ 50.21 $ 51.79 $ 47.23 $ 47.17 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 57.29 $ 55.08 $ 53.78 $ 51.82 $ 50.77 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,087 1,085 1,078 1,079 1,079

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ending March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 53,950 $ 606 4.49 % 4.49 % $ 37,649 $ 517 5.49 % 5.49 % FRB Stock 449 7 6.00 % 6.00 % 433 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 1,755 21 4.79 % 4.79 % 2,472 32 5.18 % 5.18 % Tax Free securities 134,560 1,107 3.29 % 3.51 % 140,151 1,047 2.99 % 3.78 % Loans 302,369 5,234 6.92 % 6.92 % 302,296 5,331 7.05 % 7.05 % Total Interest Earning Assets 493,083 6,975 5.66 % 5.72 % 483,001 6,933 5.74 % 5.97 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 6,614 5,427 Other assets 9,254 7,059 Allowance for loan losses (5,585 ) (5,225 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 10,283 7,261 Total Assets $ 503,366 $ 490,262 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 198,760 $ 1,055 2.12 % 2.12 % 204,700 $ 1,141 2.23 % 2.23 % Certificates and other time deposits 111,345 1,094 3.93 % 3.93 % 95,663 1,678 7.02 % 7.02 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 8,667 13 0.60 % 0.60 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 310,105 2,149 2.77 % 2.87 % 309,030 2,832 3.67 % 3.67 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 133,982 127,766 Other liabilities 2,887 2,856 Shareholders' Equity 56,392 50,610 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 503,366 $ 490,262 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 182,978 $ 4,826 2.89 % 2.85 % 173,971 $ 4,101 2.08 % 2.31 % Net Interest Margin 3.91 % 3.97 % 3.40 % 3.63 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 March 31 2025 % 2024 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 164,244 53.86 % $ 171,356 54.86 % Real estate: Commercial 97,115 31.85 % 95,893 30.70 % Residential 9,859 3.23 % 15,877 5.08 % Construction and development 33,414 10.96 % 28,974 9.28 % Consumer 312 0.10 % 272 0.09 % Total loans $ 304,944 100.00 % 312,372 100.00 % March 31 March 31 2025 2024 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 62,276 $ 54,777 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 66,622 $ 59,197 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 346,179 $ 352,550 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.99 % 15.54 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.25 % 16.79 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.37 % 11.17 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 31 28 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 91.00 $ 95.00 Low $ 84.00 $ 89.00 Close $ 85.00 $ 94.00

