Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 1st Quarter Earnings up 7.8%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2025.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,209,000 or $1.94 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,028,000 or $1.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.8%.
CEO Matt R. Opitz remarked, "We are pleased with the results of the 1 st Quarter. While loans remained flat, we have experienced an increase in requests for new loans as well as return on assets. This has been a mix of activity from existing customers as well as new customers to the bank. We have also experienced an increase in deposits which has continued into the 2 nd quarter.
Although these results mark our single best quarter since inception, we are aware of and focused on the economic volatility which is being driven primarily by the current tariff war and continued unrest stemming from the Russia and Ukraine war. As always, we remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and conservative underwriting practices."
"With the additions of Chief Lending Officer, Steve Lombardi and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Crookshank, we are already experiencing the sizable benefits of their contributions. We are excited about the roles they will play in Trinity Bank moving forward."
Trinity announced its 27 th consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend. The dividend was paid this last week to shareholders. The April 2025 dividend of $0.95 per share represents an increase of 8% over the April 2024 dividend of $0.88 per share."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
Interest income
$
6,975
$
6,934
0.6
%
Interest expense
2,149
2,832
-24.1
%
Net Interest Income
4,826
4,102
17.6
%
Service charges on deposits
71
53
34.0
%
Other income
106
121
-12.4
%
Total Non Interest Income
177
174
1.7
%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,508
1,223
23.3
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
123
122
0.8
%
Other expense
814
620
31.3
%
Total Non Interest Expense
2,445
1,965
24.4
%
Pretax pre-provision income
2,558
2,311
10.7
%
Gain on sale of Securities
6
0
N/M
Gain on sale of Assets
0
17
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
N/M
Earnings before income taxes
2,564
2,328
10.1
%
Provision for income taxes
355
300
18.3
%
Net Earnings
$
2,209
$
2,028
8.9
%
Basic earnings per share
2.03
1.88
2.5
%
Basic weighted average shares
1087
1,079
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.94
1.80
7.8
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,137
1,129
Average for Quarter
March 31
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
Total loans
$
302,369
$
302,296
0.0
%
Total short term investments
53,950
37,648
43.3
%
FRB Stock
449
433
3.7
%
Total investment securities
136,314
143,056
-4.7
%
Earning assets
493,082
483,001
2.1
%
Total assets
503,366
490,262
2.7
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
133,982
127,766
4.9
%
Interest bearing deposits
310,105
309,030
0.3
%
Total deposits
444,087
436,796
1.7
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
60,843
$
53,923
12.8
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Total loans
$
302,369
$
297,595
$
300,487
$
306,551
$
302,296
Total short term investments
53,950
84,667
38,112
25,626
37,649
FRB Stock
449
438
437
435
433
Total investment securities
136,314
139,200
137,751
137,088
142,623
Earning assets
493,082
521,900
476,787
469,700
483,001
Total assets
503,366
529,766
485,034
477,700
490,262
Noninterest bearing deposits
133,982
140,237
131,659
131,609
127,766
Interest bearing deposits
310,105
331,293
297,480
293,548
309,030
Total deposits
444,087
471,529
429,139
425,157
436,796
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
$
60,843
$
58,388
$
56,857
$
54,951
$
53,923
Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$
6,975
$
7,426
$
7,112
$
7,107
$
6,934
Interest expense
2,149
2,681
2,749
2,713
2,832
Net Interest Income
4,826
4,745
4,363
4,394
4,102
Service charges on deposits
71
70
65
64
53
Other income
106
112
109
121
121
Total Non Interest Income
177
182
174
185
174
Salaries and benefits expense
1,508
1,343
1,368
1,319
1,223
Occupancy and equipment expense
123
117
133
122
122
Other expense
814
575
601
657
620
Total Non Interest Expense
2,445
2,035
2,102
2,098
1,965
Pretax pre-provision income
2,558
2,892
2,435
2,481
2,311
Gain on sale of securities
6
1
4
(4
)
0
Gain on sale of Other Assets
0
0
0
36
17
Provision for Loan Losses
0
350
0
0
0
Earnings before income taxes
2,564
2,543
2,439
2,514
2,328
Provision for income taxes
355
365
340
360
300
Net Earnings
$
2,209
$
2,178
$
2,099
$
2,154
$
2,028
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.94
$
1.92
$
1.86
$
1.91
$
1.80
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Total loans
$
304,944
$
305,864
$
296,906
$
304,810
$
312,372
FRB Stock
456
439
438
435
435
Total short term investments
90,040
69,746
59,576
10,003
38,009
Total investment securities
124,619
138,306
137,510
136,331
139,598
Total earning assets
520,059
514,355
494,430
451,579
490,414
Allowance for loan losses
(5,586
)
(5,583
)
(5,230
)
(5,227
)
(5,225
)
Premises and equipment
4,044
4,123
2,393
2,397
2,375
Other Assets
10,297
9,339
9,739
14,276
7,714
Total assets
528,814
522,234
501,332
463,025
495,278
Noninterest bearing deposits
140,500
146,834
137,594
128,318
130,876
Interest bearing deposits
329,329
318,206
305,010
280,945
310,889
Total deposits
469,829
465,040
442,604
409,263
441,765
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Other Liabilities
2,661
2,711
2,901
2,804
2,618
Total liabilities
472,490
467,751
445,505
412,067
444,383
Shareholders' Equity Actual
62,276
59,758
57,976
55,915
54,777
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(5,952
)
(5,275
)
(2,149
)
(4,957
)
(3,883
)
Total Equity
$
56,324
$
54,483
$
55,827
$
50,958
$
50,894
Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
949
$
1,047
$
0
$
0
$
0
Restructured loans
0
0
505
552
598
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
949
$
1,047
$
505
$
552
$
598
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
1,000
$
0
$
39
$
1,274
$
0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
LOAN LOSSES
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,583
$
5,230
$
5,227
$
5,224
$
5,224
Loans charged off
0
0
0
0
0
Loan recoveries
3
3
3
3
0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
3
3
3
3
0
Provision for loan losses
0
350
0
0
0
Balance at end of period
$
5,586
$
5,583
$
5,230
$
5,227
$
5,224
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
1.83
%
1.83
%
1.76
%
1.71
%
1.67
%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
589
%
533
%
1036
%
947
%
874
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Quarter Ending
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.76
%
1.64
%
1.73
%
1.80
%
1.65
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.67
%
15.85
%
15.91
%
17.42
%
16.03
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
14.52
%
14.92
%
14.77
%
15.68
%
15.04
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
12.09
%
11.02
%
11.72
%
11.50
%
11.00
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.72
%
5.92
%
6.20
%
6.28
%
5.97
%
Effective Cost of Funds
1.75
%
2.06
%
2.31
%
2.31
%
2.34
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.97
%
3.86
%
3.89
%
3.97
%
3.63
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
46.2
%
39.0
%
43.7
%
43.2
%
43.1
%
End of period book value per common share
$
51.82
$
50.21
$
51.79
$
47.23
$
47.17
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
$
57.29
$
55.08
$
53.78
$
51.82
$
50.77
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,087
1,085
1,078
1,079
1,079
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ending
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
53,950
$
606
4.49
%
4.49
%
$
37,649
$
517
5.49
%
5.49
%
FRB Stock
449
7
6.00
%
6.00
%
433
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
1,755
21
4.79
%
4.79
%
2,472
32
5.18
%
5.18
%
Tax Free securities
134,560
1,107
3.29
%
3.51
%
140,151
1,047
2.99
%
3.78
%
Loans
302,369
5,234
6.92
%
6.92
%
302,296
5,331
7.05
%
7.05
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
493,083
6,975
5.66
%
5.72
%
483,001
6,933
5.74
%
5.97
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
6,614
5,427
Other assets
9,254
7,059
Allowance for loan losses
(5,585
)
(5,225
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
10,283
7,261
Total Assets
$
503,366
$
490,262
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
$
198,760
$
1,055
2.12
%
2.12
%
204,700
$
1,141
2.23
%
2.23
%
Certificates and other time deposits
111,345
1,094
3.93
%
3.93
%
95,663
1,678
7.02
%
7.02
%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
8,667
13
0.60
%
0.60
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
310,105
2,149
2.77
%
2.87
%
309,030
2,832
3.67
%
3.67
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
133,982
127,766
Other liabilities
2,887
2,856
Shareholders' Equity
56,392
50,610
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
503,366
$
490,262
Net Interest Income and Spread
$
182,978
$
4,826
2.89
%
2.85
%
173,971
$
4,101
2.08
%
2.31
%
Net Interest Margin
3.91
%
3.97
%
3.40
%
3.63
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31
March 31
2025
%
2024
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
164,244
53.86
%
$
171,356
54.86
%
Real estate:
Commercial
97,115
31.85
%
95,893
30.70
%
Residential
9,859
3.23
%
15,877
5.08
%
Construction and development
33,414
10.96
%
28,974
9.28
%
Consumer
312
0.10
%
272
0.09
%
Total loans
$
304,944
100.00
%
312,372
100.00
%
March 31
March 31
2025
2024
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$
62,276
$
54,777
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$
66,622
$
59,197
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$
346,179
$
352,550
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.99
%
15.54
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
19.25
%
16.79
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
12.37
%
11.17
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
31
28
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$
91.00
$
95.00
Low
$
84.00
$
89.00
Close
$
85.00
$
94.00
