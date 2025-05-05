Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 1st Quarter Earnings up 7.8%

Finanznachrichten News

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,209,000 or $1.94 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,028,000 or $1.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.8%.

CEO Matt R. Opitz remarked, "We are pleased with the results of the 1 st Quarter. While loans remained flat, we have experienced an increase in requests for new loans as well as return on assets. This has been a mix of activity from existing customers as well as new customers to the bank. We have also experienced an increase in deposits which has continued into the 2 nd quarter.

Although these results mark our single best quarter since inception, we are aware of and focused on the economic volatility which is being driven primarily by the current tariff war and continued unrest stemming from the Russia and Ukraine war. As always, we remain focused on asset quality, liquidity, and conservative underwriting practices."

"With the additions of Chief Lending Officer, Steve Lombardi and Chief Operating Officer, Todd Crookshank, we are already experiencing the sizable benefits of their contributions. We are excited about the roles they will play in Trinity Bank moving forward."

Trinity announced its 27 th consecutive increase in its semiannual dividend. The dividend was paid this last week to shareholders. The April 2025 dividend of $0.95 per share represents an increase of 8% over the April 2024 dividend of $0.88 per share."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement or for monthly updates on deposit rates and liquidity position visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com. Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

March 31

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

Interest income

$

6,975

$

6,934

0.6

%

Interest expense

2,149

2,832

-24.1

%

Net Interest Income

4,826

4,102

17.6

%

Service charges on deposits

71

53

34.0

%

Other income

106

121

-12.4

%

Total Non Interest Income

177

174

1.7

%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,508

1,223

23.3

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

123

122

0.8

%

Other expense

814

620

31.3

%

Total Non Interest Expense

2,445

1,965

24.4

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,558

2,311

10.7

%

Gain on sale of Securities

6

0

N/M

Gain on sale of Assets

0

17

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

N/M

Earnings before income taxes

2,564

2,328

10.1

%

Provision for income taxes

355

300

18.3

%

Net Earnings

$

2,209

$

2,028

8.9

%

Basic earnings per share

2.03

1.88

2.5

%

Basic weighted average shares

1087

1,079

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.94

1.80

7.8

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,137

1,129

Average for Quarter

March 31

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

Total loans

$

302,369

$

302,296

0.0

%

Total short term investments

53,950

37,648

43.3

%

FRB Stock

449

433

3.7

%

Total investment securities

136,314

143,056

-4.7

%

Earning assets

493,082

483,001

2.1

%

Total assets

503,366

490,262

2.7

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

133,982

127,766

4.9

%

Interest bearing deposits

310,105

309,030

0.3

%

Total deposits

444,087

436,796

1.7

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

60,843

$

53,923

12.8

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Total loans

$

302,369

$

297,595

$

300,487

$

306,551

$

302,296

Total short term investments

53,950

84,667

38,112

25,626

37,649

FRB Stock

449

438

437

435

433

Total investment securities

136,314

139,200

137,751

137,088

142,623

Earning assets

493,082

521,900

476,787

469,700

483,001

Total assets

503,366

529,766

485,034

477,700

490,262

Noninterest bearing deposits

133,982

140,237

131,659

131,609

127,766

Interest bearing deposits

310,105

331,293

297,480

293,548

309,030

Total deposits

444,087

471,529

429,139

425,157

436,796

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Shareholders' equity

$

60,843

$

58,388

$

56,857

$

54,951

$

53,923

Quarter Ended

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest income

$

6,975

$

7,426

$

7,112

$

7,107

$

6,934

Interest expense

2,149

2,681

2,749

2,713

2,832

Net Interest Income

4,826

4,745

4,363

4,394

4,102

Service charges on deposits

71

70

65

64

53

Other income

106

112

109

121

121

Total Non Interest Income

177

182

174

185

174

Salaries and benefits expense

1,508

1,343

1,368

1,319

1,223

Occupancy and equipment expense

123

117

133

122

122

Other expense

814

575

601

657

620

Total Non Interest Expense

2,445

2,035

2,102

2,098

1,965

Pretax pre-provision income

2,558

2,892

2,435

2,481

2,311

Gain on sale of securities

6

1

4

(4

)

0

Gain on sale of Other Assets

0

0

0

36

17

Provision for Loan Losses

0

350

0

0

0

Earnings before income taxes

2,564

2,543

2,439

2,514

2,328

Provision for income taxes

355

365

340

360

300

Net Earnings

$

2,209

$

2,178

$

2,099

$

2,154

$

2,028

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.94

$

1.92

$

1.86

$

1.91

$

1.80

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Total loans

$

304,944

$

305,864

$

296,906

$

304,810

$

312,372

FRB Stock

456

439

438

435

435

Total short term investments

90,040

69,746

59,576

10,003

38,009

Total investment securities

124,619

138,306

137,510

136,331

139,598

Total earning assets

520,059

514,355

494,430

451,579

490,414

Allowance for loan losses

(5,586

)

(5,583

)

(5,230

)

(5,227

)

(5,225

)

Premises and equipment

4,044

4,123

2,393

2,397

2,375

Other Assets

10,297

9,339

9,739

14,276

7,714

Total assets

528,814

522,234

501,332

463,025

495,278

Noninterest bearing deposits

140,500

146,834

137,594

128,318

130,876

Interest bearing deposits

329,329

318,206

305,010

280,945

310,889

Total deposits

469,829

465,040

442,604

409,263

441,765

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Other Liabilities

2,661

2,711

2,901

2,804

2,618

Total liabilities

472,490

467,751

445,505

412,067

444,383

Shareholders' Equity Actual

62,276

59,758

57,976

55,915

54,777

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(5,952

)

(5,275

)

(2,149

)

(4,957

)

(3,883

)

Total Equity

$

56,324

$

54,483

$

55,827

$

50,958

$

50,894

Quarter Ending

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual loans

$

949

$

1,047

$

0

$

0

$

0

Restructured loans

0

0

505

552

598

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

0

0

0

0

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

949

$

1,047

$

505

$

552

$

598

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

1,000

$

0

$

39

$

1,274

$

0

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

LOAN LOSSES

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,583

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

$

5,224

Loans charged off

0

0

0

0

0

Loan recoveries

3

3

3

3

0

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

3

3

3

3

0

Provision for loan losses

0

350

0

0

0

Balance at end of period

$

5,586

$

5,583

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of total loans

1.83

%

1.83

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

1.67

%

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

589

%

533

%

1036

%

947

%

874

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Provision for loan losses

as a percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.11

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Quarter Ending

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.76

%

1.64

%

1.73

%

1.80

%

1.65

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.67

%

15.85

%

15.91

%

17.42

%

16.03

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

14.52

%

14.92

%

14.77

%

15.68

%

15.04

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

12.09

%

11.02

%

11.72

%

11.50

%

11.00

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

5.72

%

5.92

%

6.20

%

6.28

%

5.97

%

Effective Cost of Funds

1.75

%

2.06

%

2.31

%

2.31

%

2.34

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.97

%

3.86

%

3.89

%

3.97

%

3.63

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

46.2

%

39.0

%

43.7

%

43.2

%

43.1

%

End of period book value per common share

$

51.82

$

50.21

$

51.79

$

47.23

$

47.17

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)

$

57.29

$

55.08

$

53.78

$

51.82

$

50.77

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,087

1,085

1,078

1,079

1,079

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ending

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

53,950

$

606

4.49

%

4.49

%

$

37,649

$

517

5.49

%

5.49

%

FRB Stock

449

7

6.00

%

6.00

%

433

6

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

1,755

21

4.79

%

4.79

%

2,472

32

5.18

%

5.18

%

Tax Free securities

134,560

1,107

3.29

%

3.51

%

140,151

1,047

2.99

%

3.78

%

Loans

302,369

5,234

6.92

%

6.92

%

302,296

5,331

7.05

%

7.05

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

493,083

6,975

5.66

%

5.72

%

483,001

6,933

5.74

%

5.97

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

6,614

5,427

Other assets

9,254

7,059

Allowance for loan losses

(5,585

)

(5,225

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

10,283

7,261

Total Assets

$

503,366

$

490,262

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

$

198,760

$

1,055

2.12

%

2.12

%

204,700

$

1,141

2.23

%

2.23

%

Certificates and other time deposits

111,345

1,094

3.93

%

3.93

%

95,663

1,678

7.02

%

7.02

%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

8,667

13

0.60

%

0.60

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

310,105

2,149

2.77

%

2.87

%

309,030

2,832

3.67

%

3.67

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

133,982

127,766

Other liabilities

2,887

2,856

Shareholders' Equity

56,392

50,610

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

503,366

$

490,262

Net Interest Income and Spread

$

182,978

$

4,826

2.89

%

2.85

%

173,971

$

4,101

2.08

%

2.31

%

Net Interest Margin

3.91

%

3.97

%

3.40

%

3.63

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

March 31

2025

%

2024

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

164,244

53.86

%

$

171,356

54.86

%

Real estate:

Commercial

97,115

31.85

%

95,893

30.70

%

Residential

9,859

3.23

%

15,877

5.08

%

Construction and development

33,414

10.96

%

28,974

9.28

%

Consumer

312

0.10

%

272

0.09

%

Total loans

$

304,944

100.00

%

312,372

100.00

%

March 31

March 31

2025

2024

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

62,276

$

54,777

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

66,622

$

59,197

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

346,179

$

352,550

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.99

%

15.54

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

19.25

%

16.79

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.37

%

11.17

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

31

28

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

91.00

$

95.00

Low

$

84.00

$

89.00

Close

$

85.00

$

94.00

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-reports-1st-quarter-earnings-up-7.8-1023807

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.