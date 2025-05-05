Anzeige
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines To Report Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025 and Provide Corporate Update

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced it will host a webcast on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Company's operational and financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

Event: Unusual Machines First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Registration Link

A webcast replay will be available for three months on Unusual Machine's Investor Relations website for those who cannot join the live event.

About Unusual Machines

The Company manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in first-person view ("FPV") ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. Several of the Company' products have been approved for and listed on the Defense Innovation Unit's Blue Framework list. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, The Company seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/ .

Investor Contact:

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com
917-633-8980

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-report-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2025-an-1023838

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
