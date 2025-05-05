LongPoint filed a preliminary prospectus seeking to list double leveraged single stock ETFs

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is proud to announce that it has filed the preliminary prospectus for the listing of eight double leveraged single stock ETFs (the "ETFs"), including six double leveraged long exposures (the "SavvyLong ETFs") and two double leveraged inverse exposures (the "SavvyShort ETFs"). The ETFs have applied for conditional listing approval on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

LongPoint is the newest Canadian provider of leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs, having listed crude oil and natural gas up to two times leverage and inverse leveraged ETFs in December 2024. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

"LongPoint recognizes the pent-up demand of active Canadian investors for daily reset double leveraged ETFs based on individual stocks. Canadians are presently using U.S. listed double leveraged single stock ETFs as their only trading option. We are pleased to now potentially offer these Canadian domiciled and listed ETFs that will trade in Canadian dollars for those active Canadian investors," said Steven Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "The LongPoint team, with over 30 years' experience managing leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs, has been able to bring a thoughtful and well-informed approach to the design of these ETFs."

"As well, we know that Canadian investors tend to have strong views on U.S. mega-caps names and tend to follow these stocks closely. LongPoint's double leveraged single stock ETFs would offer Canadians a domestic ETF, traded in Canadian dollars, to actively position their portfolios around company announcements, technical signals, market events or fundamental price expectations," added Mr. Hawkins.

The ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to either two times (2X) or two times the inverse (-2X) of the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock. The ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The ETFs will only trade in Canadian Dollars.

The preliminary prospectus includes the following SavvyLong ETFs:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU Apple Inc. SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU Amazon.com, Inc. SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU Alphabet Inc. Class A SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU Microsoft Corporation SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU NVIDIA Corporation SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU Tesla, Inc.

The preliminary prospectus includes the following SavvyShort ETFs:

Name Ticker Reference Stock SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD NVIDIA Corporation SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD Tesla, Inc.

The preliminary prospectus dated May 2, 2025, containing important information relating to the ETFs has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on www.sedarplus.ca. You cannot buy shares of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs and they begin trading on the TSX.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 60 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint!

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +200% in the case of SavvyLong ETFs and -200% in the case of the SavvyShort ETFs of their target index over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of their target index for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

