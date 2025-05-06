In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9R, Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today notes that PSH Board member Jean-Baptiste Wautier has been appointed as non-executive independent director of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with effect from 5 May 2025.

Mr. Wautier remains an independent non-executive director of PSH.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

