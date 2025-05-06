From Fortune 500 Executive to Global Humanitarian Leadership, Amy Weaver Takes the Helm as CEO of Direct Relief

Dr. Byron Scott transitions into the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, positioning Direct Relief to scale impact under new executive leadership.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Amy Weaver today officially begins as Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief, bringing a record of executive leadership and a deep humanitarian commitment to the organization as it scales its operations to aid people affected by poverty, disaster, and conflict worldwide.

Weaver joins Direct Relief from Salesforce, where she served since 2020 as President and Chief Financial Officer. Over her nearly 12-year tenure at the Fortune 500 company, she also led the global legal and corporate affairs team as Chief Legal Officer and oversaw a wide range of functions, including Global Communications, Real Estate and Workplace Services, Corporate Development, Accessibility, Government Affairs, Audit, and Ethics & Compliance. She has also served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity International and McDonald's and previously held executive and legal positions at Univar Solutions and Expedia Group.

"Amy brings precisely the leadership strengths Direct Relief needs at this pivotal moment," said Mark Linehan, Chair of the Board of Directors. "She combines strategic thinking with operational discipline and has shown throughout her career that she's a deeply deliberate thinker who puts people first. Her experience managing complex, high-growth organizations, coupled with her commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her ideally suited to lead Direct Relief as it faces the accelerating scale of humanitarian challenges."

"It's an extraordinary honor to lead Direct Relief-an organization widely trusted for its ability to deliver life-saving assistance with speed, precision, and compassion," Weaver said. "I'm excited to build on its remarkable legacy and help ensure that people facing the most urgent challenges-whether from disasters, poverty, or conflict-receive the care and support they need."

Weaver succeeds Thomas Tighe, who served as CEO of Direct Relief for 24 years and led the organization's expansion into the fifth-largest charity in the United States and one of the largest providers of charitable medications globally.

Weaver's appointment also comes just days after Direct Relief was named the 2025 Seoul Peace Prize laureate-a global honor recognizing individuals and organizations that advance peace and human welfare.

Dr. Byron Scott, who has served as CEO on an interim basis since January 2025, accepted the award on behalf of the organization at a ceremony in Seoul on April 28. "This prize is a reminder that peace begins in the most fundamental way-in supporting the health and well-being of every person," he said during his remarks. "This is the peace we aim to foster every day."

Dr. Scott will now transition back into the role of Chief Operating Officer and President.

"Under Amy Weaver's leadership, I'm confident that Direct Relief will continue to expand its impact for people affected by increasingly severe disasters, ongoing conflict, and persistent barriers to healthcare," Dr. Scott said. "I look forward to working alongside her continue advancing the vital work of Direct Relief."

Direct Relief CEO Amy Weaver and Dr. Byron Scott, COO and President, on May 5, 2025, in Direct Relief's warehouse in Santa Barbara, California. (Lara Cooper/Direct Relief)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Direct Relief

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-fortune-500-executive-to-global-humanitarian-leadership-amy-1023870