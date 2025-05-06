Former U.S. Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Join National Plaintiff Law Firm Singleton Schreiber as Spokane Partners

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Singleton Schreiber is proud to welcome former U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Fruchter as partners in the firm's Spokane office, strengthening its capabilities in environmental protection, consumer and financial fraud, personal injury, and civil rights litigation. Together, they bring a wealth of experience from their distinguished careers in public service.

A Spokane native, Ms. Waldref is a nationally recognized leader in environmental protection and advocating for public health and safety on Tribal lands. As U.S. Attorney, she was a close advisor to the U.S. Attorney General on environmental enforcement and addressing the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People. Under Ms. Waldref's leadership, the Eastern District of Washington expanded its fraud-fighting efforts, launching a COVID-Fraud Strike Force and recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for taxpayers under the False Claims Act. At the Department of Justice since 2013, she also served as an Assistant United States Attorney and a trial attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division handling environmental matters, labor and employment, criminal and civil fraud, public health and safety, consumer protection, and civil rights. She has also taught several courses at Gonzaga University Law School.

Over more than 15 years with the Department of Justice, Mr. Fruchter handled hundreds of whistleblower, False Claims Act, and complex affirmative civil enforcement matters on behalf of the United States as a Trial Attorney and Assistant United States Attorney, recovering billions of dollars from some of the largest and most sophisticated government contractors, financial services providers, and health care organizations in the world. Most recently, between 2017 and 2025, Mr. Fruchter served as Chief of the Fraud & White-Collar Crime Unit in the Eastern District of Washington, handling criminal and civil fraud, consumer protection, public corruption, and environmental crime cases in Eastern Washington.

Both attorneys played key roles in the Fraud and White-Collar Crime Unit, where they prosecuted civil and criminal fraud, False Claims Act matters, health care fraud, environmental violations, civil rights abuses, and consumer protection cases. Their understanding of regulatory enforcement and accountability will enhance the firm's ability to take on complex litigation for individuals and communities impacted by misconduct.

"We are thrilled to have Vanessa and Dan join the firm," said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber. "Their careers have been defined by a commitment to justice, accountability, and protecting the public. Their expertise will be invaluable as we represent those who have been harmed by corporate failures and wrongdoing."

"As U.S. Attorney, I worked every day to protect the public and build safer communities where everyone can thrive. I am passionate about standing up for people and communities impacted by environmental harm, fraud, and corporate misconduct," said Ms. Waldref. "I look forward to continuing that mission with the Singleton Schreiber team and seeking justice for those who need a voice."

"Holding wrongdoers accountable and protecting the public have been my driving forces," said Mr. Fruchter. "I'm excited to bring that experience to Singleton Schreiber and continue advocating for those harmed by corporate fraud and misconduct."

With the addition of Ms. Waldref and Mr. Fruchter, Singleton Schreiber further strengthens its commitment to fighting for justice in Washington, the West Coast, and beyond.

About Singleton Schreiber

Singleton Schreiber is a client-centered law firm, specializing in mass torts/multi-district litigation, fire litigation, personal injury/wrongful death, civil rights, environmental law, insurance bad faith, and sex abuse/trafficking. The firm represents numerous environmental damages cases, including the 2025 Moss Landing Battery Plant fire in Monterey County and the Imperial Beach sewage spill in San Diego. They also lead the largest fire litigation practice in the nation, representing over 30,000 wildfire victims and plaintiffs in utility-caused fires including the 2025 Eaton and Hurst fires, 2023 Lahaina fires, Colorado's Marshall fire, Washington's Gray fire, and many other utility fires in California and beyond.

