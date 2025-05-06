ACKO Drive: How to Improve Fuel Efficiency: Driving Habits and Maintenance

BENGALURU, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Fuel efficiency is becoming increasingly crucial for Indian drivers due to rising petrol and diesel prices. Better fuel efficiency not only saves money but also reduces environmental impact. There are several steps Indian drivers can take to improve the fuel efficiency of their vehicles through better driving habits and regular maintenance. So, let's get started:

Top Tips to Improve Your Car's Mileage

We know that engines require fuel, but that doesn't mean you can't make a few adjustments to save fuel. They are:-

1. Maintain Optimal tire Pressure

Driving with tires that have less air than the manufacturer recommends may feel slightly softer, but this can compromise safety, fuel efficiency, and tire lifespan. It also makes the tires drag more on the road, which wastes fuel.

The recommended tire pressure for your car is usually listed on the driver's door. The car company has tested this number to find the best balance of three things: grip on the road, a comfortable ride, and good fuel mileage. So, use the recommended number to ensure enough air in your tires.

This will help your car drive well and save fuel.

2. Maintain Optimal Speeds

Driving at optimal speeds improves efficiency. For most passenger vehicles, the optimal speed is 40-80km/hr. The car uses less fuel at lower speeds to maintain momentum due to less wind resistance and friction. At higher speeds, the engines work harder against these forces. So, cruise control should be used on highways to maintain optimal speed when possible.

3. Avoid Idling for Long Periods

In Indian cities, getting stuck in traffic jams or waiting for long periods at signals is not uncommon. However, leaving your engine running during these times can waste fuel. Idling for just a few minutes can use a considerable amount of fuel. It's a good practice to switch off the engine if you anticipate being stationary for more than a minute, especially in areas with long traffic signals or at railway crossings.

4. Schedule Regular Engine Maintenance

Regular car service is essential to keep it running efficiently and enhance fuel efficiency. Things like air filters and oil get dirty over time. This makes the engine work harder and wastes more fuel. Also, spark plugs get worn out, making the engine run worse.

The car manufacturer recommends certain service times to keep your car in good shape. These times are set for driving conditions in India. Your owner's manual tells you when to change the oil, air filters, spark plugs, and other items.

5. Reduce Extra Weight in the Car

Lighter cars need less fuel to drive than heavy cars. You may also notice that your car uses more fuel when fully loaded. This is because the engine has to work harder to move more weight. More weight means more rolling resistance between the tyres and the road, which wastes fuel.

Even an extra 45 kg of unnecessary stuff in your car can use 2% more fuel. So, if you have a lot of heavy things stored in your car's boot, think about removing items you don't need. Any extra weight makes your engine work harder and reduces how far your vehicle can travel on a full tank of petrol or diesel.

6. Plan Your Routes Efficiently

Planning your travel routes can help save fuel. Avoiding congested areas, roadblocks, or roads with frequent stops can reduce unnecessary fuel consumption. Modern navigation apps like Google Maps help show the quickest routes or routes with less traffic. In India, where traffic conditions change rapidly, these apps can guide you in real time, ensuring you avoid wasteful idling.

7. Minimize the use of Air Conditioning

While air conditioning (AC) is a blessing in the hot Indian climate, it can significantly impact fuel consumption. When you use AC, the engine has to work harder to cool the cabin, increasing fuel usage. It's best to use AC only when necessary. In cooler weather or early mornings, you can consider driving with the windows open, as long as it doesn't cause too much drag or disrupt airflow.

Conclusion

Improving fuel efficiency is not just about saving money but also about reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles. You can significantly reduce fuel consumption by adopting smooth driving habits, maintaining your vehicle regularly, and making smart choices on the road. In India, where traffic congestion, road conditions, and fuel prices constantly change, minor driving habits and vehicle maintenance adjustments can make a big difference.

Following these simple yet effective practices can save fuel, reduce emissions, and make your driving experience more efficient. Also, if you're planning to buy a car online , check the specifications before making a decision to ensure you choose one that aligns with your fuel efficiency goals.

