

EQS Newswire / 06/05/2025 / 09:55 UTC+8

London, UK - May 06, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Mercans unveils its leading payroll solutions with seamless integration and AI-enhanced Technology. Mercans is a leading provider of payroll solutions, is changing the payroll industry with its advanced technology. Through its focus on global coverage, seamless data processing, and effortless integration with major Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, it establishes new benchmarks in payroll management. This strategic direction forms part of the company's broader plan to evolve from a payroll service provider to a comprehensive payroll technology platform. The company's advanced method builds on three core principles: global coverage, seamless data processing flow, and effortless integration with major HCM providers such as SAP, Dayforce, and Workday. The company designs its technology to be stateless, concentrating on global solutions rather than country-specific ones. This strategy allows Mercans to adapt quickly to changing regulations and market demands. Eero Plato, the company's global head of engineering, explains, "Our technology builds on the principle of focusing on similarities rather than differences between countries, which makes us stand out in the market." Mercans intends to substantially enhance its technological capabilities over the next five years. The company plans to make payroll calculations instant, automating complex processes to simplify payroll management for its clients. Additionally, Mercans uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate payroll validations and anomaly detections, further improving efficiency and accuracy. Andre Voolaid, the company's chief technology officer, highlights the importance of these advancements. "Our goal is to become a technology provider and a solution provider for HCM providers," he says, "Offering payroll calculation capabilities that integrate seamlessly with their systems." Cloud-Based Solutions Reshaping the Industry Technology is driving substantial changes in the payroll industry. According to recent statistics, 91% of companies use payroll systems, and 54% utilize cloud technology, indicating a substantial shift toward digital solutions. Moreover, 74% of companies are moving toward cloud-based payroll technologies, which offer cost savings and flexibility. The demand for payroll outsourcing is growing, with the market expected to reach USD 17.59 billion by 2032. Mercans' technology infrastructure has evolved considerably over the years. Initially, the platform operated without cloud-based capabilities, but it transitioned to a private cloud in 2021 and became cloud-native with Kubernetes in 2023. This transformation enables it to scale efficiently and offer customized infrastructure solutions based on client needs. The company's focus on cloud technology aligns with broader industry trends, where cloud-based solutions become increasingly crucial for scalability and security. Robust Security Protocols Meet Global Compliance Data security and compliance remain priorities for the company, which protects all client data through strict access controls and end-to-end encryption. It complies with all major security standards and uses AI-based data anonymization processes to eliminate the usage of personal identifiable information (PII) in payroll calculations. Andre Voolaid emphasizes, "Client data privacy tops our agenda. We only accept data required for compliant payroll calculations, and our anonymized payroll solutions allow us to process payroll without exposing PII." At Mercans, navigating diverse global regulations,and cultural nuances is accomplished through local aptitude and a specialized compliance mechanism. The company has developed a comprehensive compliance flow integrating compliance with software development, establishing regulatory accuracy across over 100 countries. The company adapts quickly to changing regulations and maintains compliance efficiently through this procedure. Strategic Growth Targets High-Value Markets The expansion plans include targeting new markets, particularly in North America, where Mercans currently has a comparatively limited presence. The company has established itself well in Western Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. This strategic focus allows it to concentrate on high-value markets where its technology can make a substantial impact. Eero Plato notes, "Our vision seeks to simplify payroll processes for our customers, making them user-friendly and fast. We aim to provide instant payroll calculations through AI and ML and become a true payroll technology provider." Visit the Mercans website to learn more about its advanced payroll solutions. About Mercans Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology solutions, has evolved from a managed services company to a comprehensive payroll technology provider over the past two decades. The company offers a unique single-codebase platform that supports SaaS, managed services, and BPO models across more than 160 countries. Mercans' focus on innovation, including AI and machine learning integration, positions it as a trusted partner for multinational corporations and fast-growing enterprises seeking efficient, compliant, and secure payroll solutions. Contact Information Contact: Vishwanathan Arunachalam Brand: Mercans Email: kaviswanathan@mercans.com Website: https://mercans.com 06/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

