Omni Matrix Expands Global Presence with New Office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Omni Matrix, a leading provider of cutting-edge cryptocurrency and payment technology solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore, further expanding its global footprint to better serve its growing customer base across Asia and beyond. The Singapore office is scheduled to open in mid-2025 and will serve as a strategic hub for business development, customer support, and partnership expansion in the region.

Omni Matrix currently operates global offices in Estonia, Malta, and Canada, supporting a team of 70 highly skilled employees across operations, compliance, development, and customer success. The addition of the Singapore office reflects Omni Matrix's continued commitment to being closer to its global customers, who today span more than 30 countries.

The Singapore expansion will enable Omni Matrix to better facilitate cross-border payment solutions, enhance local support for its cryptocurrency exchange platform, OmniCore, and boost the adoption of its award-winning payment gateway solution, MatrixPay, among Asian fintechs and PSPs.

In addition, Omni Matrix offers Kyros AML Suite; a compliance technology platform specializing in KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring. Integrated with third-party PEP and sanction screening tools and blockchain intelligence sources, Kyros provides regulatory-grade compliance infrastructure.

"We are incredibly proud to announce the opening of our Singapore office, a major milestone in our journey to grow closer to our global customer base," said Erling L. Andersen, Founder of Omni Matrix. "Expanding into Asia allows us to build even stronger relationships with partners and clients, and to deliver even faster, more tailored solutions to the fast-growing Asian crypto and payment markets."

He added: "Our team's ambition has always been to build a truly global company - and today's announcement is a testament to the talent, hard work, and vision of everyone at Omni Matrix. I'm excited for what's ahead as we continue to innovate and expand."

Contact Information

Erling Andersen

Founder

pr@omnimatrix.com

SOURCE: Omni Matrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/omni-matrix-expands-global-presence-with-new-office-in-singapore-1021621