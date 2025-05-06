







JAKARTA, May 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a national construction company with business performance excellence as well as sustainability and social responsibility performance. In April 2025, WIKA received two prestigious awards: InvestorTrust's "Best Corporate Emission Reduction Transparency Award 2025" and The Iconomics' "7th Indonesia CSR Brand Equity Awards 2025" for the Construction category.The "Best Corporate Emission Reduction Transparency Award 2025" was convened at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta on Tuesday, 29 April 2025. The award was presented to companies that actively contributed towards national and global decarbonization efforts. WIKA was one of 95 selected awardees for its transparency and commitment to reporting and managing carbon emissions. Of the 370 companies nominated, WIKA was selected for having fulfilled the key criteria, including the timely release of the 2023 Sustainability Report, transparent emission declarations, and compliance with environmental governance principles without any serious legal conflicts.On the same day, WIKA received another award in the "7th Indonesia CSR Brand Equity Awards 2025", which was presented by The Iconomics dan Axia Research held at the Ministry of Transportation building. The event carried the theme "Developing Brand Companies with Government's CSR Goals." It served as a platform to recognize companies that have built strong and effective brand identities through CSR initiatives aligned with national development objectives. WIKA was recognized to have consistently incorporated sustainability values into its business strategy. The Company also demonstrated a strong commitment to implementing social responsibility programs that have a genuine impact on the environment and society."We believe a company's success is determined not only by its financial performance but also by the good impact that it has on society and the environment. These two awards serve as motivation for everyone at WIKA to continue innovating and making meaningful contributions," said Agung Budi Waskito (BW), President Director of WIKA.As an important partner in national development, WIKA continues its active role in sustainability through various initiatives, from implementing inclusive and targeted CSR programs to energy efficiency and carbon emission management. WIKA remains committed to developing a responsible business that delivers added value to all stakeholders.PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA]Contact:Mahendra VijayaSekretaris PerusahaanEmail: mahendra.v@wikamail.idSource: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.