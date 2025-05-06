

On April 28, 2025, Huitongda Network (9878.HK) released its "2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report". The report shows that, as China's leading industrial Internet platform that uses digital technology and supply chain capabilities to empower small mom-and-pop shops in rural markets, Huitongda Network continued to integrate ESG concepts into corporate practices, focusing on the development of rural markets in China on the backdrop of macroeconomic structural changes and growing integration between the digital and real economy. By echoing the country's calling for rural revitalization and urban-rural integration, the company is also playing its part in building a sustainable industrial ecosystem in China's rural markets, injecting further growth impetus into the rural economy. Regarding its environmental development, Huitongda Network continued to increase the proportion of clean energy use, in an attempt to reduce carbon emission intensity and contribute more towards climate action goals. Meanwhile, through sustainable supply chain management, it is also enforcing environmental responsibility with its upstream and downstream partners. In particular, supported by the implementation of its "Industrial Upgrades" and "3 Major Supply Chain Strategies", Huitongda is reshaping the value chain with an innovative b2F (business-to-factory) model, determining procurement volume and hence production volume by end-customers demand. This is expected to significantly raise the matching efficiency between product demand and supply, effectively reducing production capacity and other related wastage. In terms of social responsibility, Huitongda Network has launched a large number of free training sessions for its 248,000 mom-and-pop member shops across the country, nurturing an expanding talent pool to support rural economic and industrial development. Through its "3 Major AI Initiatives" and "Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager" APP, the company is also supporting more than 100,000 mom-and-pop member shops to achieve online and digital management across product procurement, store operations, and marketing activities. It is obvious that Huitongda Network not only resonates with national strategies in driving domestic consumption and technology penetration, it is also highly consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in areas such as poverty alleviation, gender equality, and decent work. On governance, Huitongda Network also further strengthened its structure with the introduction of a Sustainable Development (ESG) Committee. The company said it will continue to integrate the concept of sustainable development into strategic decision-making and business operations, while working with all stakeholders to create a better future. Recently, Huitongda Network has won notable recognition for its ESG achievements, including the "ESG100 Green Development Award: Outstanding Value Award of the Year" and "Outstanding ESG Demonstration Enterprise of the Year". Huitongda will continue to put ESG concepts into practice, and contribute more to society development by promoting rural revitalization, rural digital upgrades, rural talent nurturing, and women's empowerment in the form of employment and entrepreneurship.



