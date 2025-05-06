BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code: "BWLP") will release its Q1 2025 Financial Report at approximately 07:00hrs CEST/ 01:00hrs EDT/ 13:00hrs SGT on 20 May 2025.

In connection with this release, BW LPG will hold an Earnings Presentation with Kristian Sørensen (CEO) and Samantha Xu (CFO). The details are as following:

Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Location and Time:

Oslo, Norway (14:00 CEST)

New York, USA (08:00 EDT)

Singapore, Singapore (20:00 SGT)

The financial results presentation will be held live via Zoom. Please register in advance via the following link: https://bit.ly/BWLPGQ12025

A confirmation email will be sent, with information on how to join the Zoom meeting. A recording of the presentation will also be available after the event on the Company's website at https://www.investor.bwlpg.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating a fleet of more than 50 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, an in-house LPG trading division and a growing presence in LPG terminal infrastructure and distribution, BW LPG offers an integrated, flexible, and reliable service to customers along the LPG value chain. Delivering energy for a better world more information about BW LPG can be found at https://www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Sørensen, CEO

Samantha Xu, CFO

E-mail: investor.relations@bwlpg.com