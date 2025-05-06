Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the distribution business of S. Amit Group, a Mumbai-based distributor of performance chemicals for the pharmaceutical, agricultural and CASE markets in India.

Customers will benefit from access to a broader combined portfolio of products and technical expertise

In addition to a widened distribution channel, principals will benefit from Azelis's ability to leverage its expanded product portfolio to create more formulations and develop new applications for their products

The acquisition strengthens Azelis's market share in India and is in line with the group's strategy of reinforcing its position as the industry reference in its focus end markets.

Established in 1948, S. Amit Group has developed longstanding relationships with customers and principals in fine and performance chemicals over six decades. Its expertise and offerings across industries, including raw materials for active pharmaceutical ingredients and agroactives, complement Azelis's lateral value chain in the domestic market. With 16 dedicated employees, the S. Amit Group team serves over 300 customers across the country. Combining their dynamic sales approach and logistics expertise with Azelis's innovative capabilities will strengthen Azelis's footprint in India.

This acquisition is consistent with Azelis's strategy of playing an active role in industry consolidation, and the product portfolio expansion in the pharma, agri and CASE markets is another demonstration of the group's commitment to continuously reinforcing its position as the industry reference in its focus end markets. Azelis and S. Amit Group's combined expertise and technical support unlock new opportunities for customers and allow principals to strengthen their partnership with a world-class innovation service provider. It also allows them to tap into the teams' deep technical knowledge and innovative formulations that will further grow their businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 after the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Amit Mehta, Founder Promoter, at S. Amit Group, says:

"After over seven decades of building our business through differentiation and creating value for customers and suppliers, we are thrilled to be part of Azelis, a recognised innovation service provider. This marks a significant milestone for S. Amit Group, and we are confident that it will open doors to fresh possibilities and offer our customers a stronger portfolio of solutions."

Sertaç Sürür, Azelis Asia Pacific CEO, adds:

"We are delighted to welcome S. Amit Group to Azelis. This acquisition unlocks new opportunities and strengthens our presence in the thriving domestic market in India. S Amit Group's value proposition complements Azelis's capabilities and will allow us to deliver greater value for both customers and principals. Together, we look forward to creating innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of today."

