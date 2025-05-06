Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium development company, is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 2, 2025.

The nomination of Matthew Baumgartner as a nominee director was withdrawn prior to the Meeting, and with no nominations from the floor at the Meeting, the resolutions fixing the number of directors at seven (7) were corrected to six (6), and the votes for Matthew Baumgartner's appointment were withheld.

The number of directors of the Company wase fixed at six (6). Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 74,942,666 99.55% 337,536 0.45%

The nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2025, (the "Information Circular") were re-elected as directors of Pulsar. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Neil Herbert 73,061,483 99.94% 47,095 0.06% Thomas Abraham-James 60,711,487 83.04% 12,397,091 16.96% Jón Ferrier 73,025,730 99.89% 82,848 0.11% Doris Meyer 72,990,588 99.84% 117,990 0.16% Brice Laurent 73,071,039 99.95% 37,539 0.05% Dan O'Brien 73,016,418 99.87% 92,159 0.13%

Geoffrey Crow did not stand for re-election and accordingly, as at the close of the Meeting, is no longer a director of Pulsar.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 75,205,146 99.90% 75,056 0.10%

The renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan, as described in the Information Circular, was approved by the shareholders of the Company by ordinary resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 68,335,665 93.47% 4,772,912 6.53%

The alteration of the Company's articles to include disclosure notice requirements and restrictions on a default share, as described in the Information Circular, was approved by the shareholders of the Company by ordinary resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 77,584,565 99.28% 524,013 0.72%

The Company also announces the appointment of Brad Cage as Vice President Engineering, effective May 2, 2025.

Brad Cage has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry-including roles at Marathon Oil, EOG Resources, Devon Energy, and Enerquest Oil & Gas. Mr. Cage has overseen engineering activities across multiple basins and contributed to improvements in nearly every major play in the United States. Mr. Cage has played a key role in operational design, production optimization, and the development of new plays, as well as serving as a Reserves and Capital Budget Coordinator. Mr. Cage has conducted extensive research on reservoir rock and fluid interactions, and is recognized for his leadership in traditional and viscoelastic fluids testing and is highly experienced in reservoir analysis. Mr. Cage holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University, is a licensed Professional Engineer in Oklahoma, and is a published co-author on papers related to integrated reservoir characterization and viscoelastic fluid testing methods.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

