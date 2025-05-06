Orosur Mining Inc Announces Director Purchase of shares

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) announces that on Wednesday, 30th April 2025 Nick Von Schirnding, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company acquired 184,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares"). Following these transactions, Nick Von Schirnding holds 184,000 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.



. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nick Von Schirnding 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): 184,000 Shares at 10.9p d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above 184,000 10.9p e) Date of the transaction: 30 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

For further information, visitwww.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

