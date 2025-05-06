Solar sheep grazing helps to create a beneficial dual-use environment, found American Solar Grazing Association in a two-year study conducted at 31 different solar sites. From pv magazine USA Solar grazing makes healthier soil on Northeastern solar projects, research from the American Solar Grazing Association (ASGA) found. The two-year study began in 2022 and aimed to examine the impacts of solar sheep grazing in soil health, forage and pasture conditions. The research included 28 grazed and three non-grazed commercial solar projects in the Northeastern United States, the majority of which were ...

