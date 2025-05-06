Funding supports neuroelectronic technologies as part of national strategy to boost Spain's microelectronics and semiconductor industry

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing precision brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) powered by graphene, announced today it has been awarded a €4 million grant by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism through the PERTE Chip initiative. The grant will accelerate INBRAIN's development of brain-computer interface technology that integrates intelligent computing and graphene-based materials to decode and modulate real time brain activity for therapeutic purposes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505249158/en/

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics graphene-based brain-computer interface semiconductor technology (Photo credit: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics).

The PERTE Chip initiative "Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation of Microelectronics and Semiconductors" aims to strengthen the design and production capabilities of the microelectronics and semiconductor industry in Spain from a comprehensive perspective, while promoting strategic technological autonomy for both Spain and the European Union.

The Ministry provisionally awarded €53.2 million in funding on May 5, 2025, to support 37 breakthrough projects across 11 autonomous communities. INBRAIN's project was one of several selected for their high-impact potential in areas including disruptive materials, semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, and AI-based computing tools.

"We are honored to receive this national support as part of Spain's effort to lead in cutting-edge neurotechnology," said Carolina Aguilar, CEO and Co-Founder of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics. "This grant will enable us to accelerate our mission to develop precision neurotechnologies that can transform the treatment of neurological diseases, while also helping to position Spain at the forefront of deep tech innovation in healthcare."

"INBRAIN Neuroelectronics represents exactly the kind of cutting-edge innovation we aim to support from the Government of Catalonia," said Mr Miquel Sàmper, regional Minister of Business and Labor. "By combining advanced materials like graphene and neurotechnology, INBRAIN is not only pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation, but also strengthening Catalan, Spain and Europe's leadership in strategic deep tech sectors. Supporting projects like this is essential to building the country's technological autonomy and long-term competitiveness in the medtech industry."

INBRAIN's technology platform uses graphene neural interfaces to deliver ultra-precise, adaptive, and biocompatible neuromodulation for a range of conditions including, Parkinson's disease, stroke rehabilitation, epilepsy and in the future neuropsychiatric disorders.

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics is pioneering real-time precision neurology with the world's first graphene-based brain-computer interface therapeutics (BCI-Tx) platform. Our technology combines advanced neural decoding and micrometric modulation to deliver personalized, adaptive treatments for conditions like Parkinson's, epilepsy, and stroke rehabilitation. By continuously monitoring and adjusting therapies in real-time, our AI-driven platform enhances outcomes while reducing side effects. This pioneering and disruptive development has led to a FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for INBRAIN's BCI-Tx in Parkinson's Disease. In collaboration with partners like Merck KGaA and our subsidiary INNERVIA Bioelectronics, we are expanding these innovations to treat peripheral nerve and systemic diseases, driving the future of neurotechnology and bioelectronics. Visit us at www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250505249158/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com