Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

5 May 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 2 May 2025, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 1,800 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.82754 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 53,415 common shares, representing 0.0219% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Philip Broadley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.82754 1,800 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,800 £10,489.57 e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-02 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification