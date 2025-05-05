Five Star Bank: Five Star Bancorp Expands Food and Agribusiness Vertical

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) ("Five Star" or the "Company"), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, has expanded its food and agribusiness vertical to serve clients nationwide.

The vertical, now called Food, Agribusiness & Diversified Industries, will include increased support of clients in production agriculture, wholesale distribution and retail, manufacturing, food processing, and food distribution services. An initial team of three seasoned professionals will be led by Five Star Bank's Senior Vice President and Group Managing Director, Cliff Cooper, who has over 35 years of banking expertise in food and agribusiness.

"Five Star Bank understands and appreciates the significance and value of those who bring food to our tables, from farmers, ranchers, and growers to food processors, manufacturers, packers, shippers and distributors," said Cooper. "Five Star Bank knows the cyclical nature of food and agriculture and helps clients navigate commodities and economic cycles. For me, there is no greater purpose than ensuring those who feed our nation are provided with the most exceptional banking services available - services built on trust, partnership and shared values. They will have all of this and more at Five Star Bank."

This enhanced vertical aligns with Five Star Bank's organic growth strategy, which includes building geographies and business units through its high-tech and high-touch approach to business banking.

"There is no substitute for in-person conversations and connectivity - the hallmarks of doing business with Five Star Bank," said James Beckwith, Five Star Bank President and CEO. "This differentiated customer experience requires tremendous client trust, which is critically important to the agricultural community. We are committed to clients in the Food, Agriculture & Diversified Industries sector. We are also committed to playing a key role in honoring the work and legacy of those who bring food to tables across our nation."

To learn more about Five Star Bank, please visit https://www.fivestarbank.com .

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com .

Investor contact

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

hluck@fivestarbank.com