Upwork Inc.: Upwork Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Achieves record first quarter with revenue of $192.7 million, GAAP net income of $37.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $56.0 million, resulting in 20% profit margin and 29% adjusted EBITDA margin
Reiterates FY2025 revenue guidance and raises full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
"Upwork is off to a strong start in 2025, delivering record first-quarter results across revenue and profitability, a testament to the team's accelerated execution and the resilience of our business model," said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. "We are incredibly excited by the early impact of our strategic product investments in AI, which are already enhancing customer productivity and engagement. With positive momentum across our business and a winning strategy for AI innovation, we are confident in our path to expand market share, drive ongoing profitability, and continue to be the category leader at the intersection of talent, technology and work."
"Our first-quarter results demonstrate our commitment to driving strong and expanding profit margins while investing in growth," said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. "Our continued focus on cost discipline, combined with better-than-expected revenue performance, drove another quarter of record profitability, more than doubling net income from the prior year to $37.7 million, achieving $56.0 million in adjusted EBITDA and a new high of 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. This strong performance enables us to increase our adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2025 and underscores our dedication to expanding profitability and growing free cash flow as we continue toward more meaningful topline growth."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue grew 1% year-over-year to $192.7 million in the first quarter of 2025
- Active clients of 812,000
- GSV per active client of $4,912 increased 3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting positive growth for the first time in six quarters
- Net income was $37.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, more than double net income of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2024
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the first quarter of 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2024
- Cash provided by operating activities2 was $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2024
- Free cash flow1,2 was $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to free cash flow of $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024
First Quarter Operational Highlights
Empowering Customers with AI
- Uma, Upwork's Mindful AI, continues to gain traction as an always-on work companion with 52% more users engaging with Uma in Q1 2025 versus Q4 2024
- AI-enabled features are unlocking growth, improving user experience and driving incremental spend. Examples include Uma-powered Proposal Writer increasing engagement by 58% and Uma on Upwork's homepage increasing user engagement by 340%
- Launching several high-impact features in Q2 2025 focused on driving increased engagement, bids and incremental revenue, as we evolve Upwork into the world's premier, largest-scale AI-native marketplace
AI Category Growth
- GSV from AI-related work grew 25% year-over-year in Q1 2025 and GSV from prompt engineering increased 52% year-over-year while also growing quarter-over-quarter
- Freelance professionals working on AI-related work continued to earn more than a 40% premium per hour compared to freelancers working on non-AI-related work in Q1 2025
Enterprise
- Upwork Business Plus, a premium plan that provides a smoother glidepath for larger clients and closes the gap between Marketplace and Enterprise offerings, continues to ramp successfully
- Business Plus active clients increased over 100% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025
- 37% of active clients for Business Plus are new clients, demonstrating a resonant value proposition
- Managed Services revenue grew 3% year-over-year in Q1 2025
Monetization Strategies
- Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenue increasing 23% year-over-year in Q1 2025
- Freelancer Plus subscription revenue grew 20% year-over-year and Connects revenue grew 25% year-over-year in Q1 2025
Financial Guidance & Outlook
Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025 is:
- Revenue: $184 million to $189 million
- Adjusted EBITDA: $45 million to $49 million
- Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 141 million
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.26 to $0.28
Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2025 is:
- Revenue: $740 million to $760 million
- Adjusted EBITDA: $190 million to $200 million
- Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 138 million to 142 million
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.14 to $1.18
- Stock-based compensation expense $60 million to $65 million
|UPWORK INC.
Key Financial and Operational Metrics
(In thousands, except percentages and basis points)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|GSV(1)
|$
|987,712
|$
|1,008,797
|(2.1
|)
|%
|Marketplace revenue(1)
|$
|166,293
|$
|164,330
|1
|%
|Enterprise revenue(1)
|$
|26,413
|$
|26,607
|(1
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|$
|150,900
|$
|146,744
|3
|%
|Gross profit margin
|78
|%
|77
|%
|145 bps
|Operating expenses
|$
|112,210
|$
|133,695
|(16
|)
|%
|Net income
|$
|37,730
|$
|18,442
|105
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
|$
|56,011
|$
|33,325
|68
|%
|Profit margin
|20
|%
|10
|%
|992 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
|29
|%
|17
|%
|1,161 bps
|Cash provided by operating activities(3)
|$
|36,965
|$
|14,814
|150
|%
|Free cash flow(1)(2)(3)
|$
|30,790
|$
|12,149
|153
|%
|As of March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Active clients(1)
|812
|872
|(7)%
(1) See Key Definitions in our first quarter 2025 earnings presentation.
(2) An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.
(3) The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's first quarter 2025 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork's first quarter 2025 earnings presentation.
Disclosure Information
We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown's X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert's LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Upwork
Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork's trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork's platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.
Safe Harbor:
This press release of Upwork Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year 2025, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, the expected impact of strategic initiatives, and other future conditions.
We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We make no representation that the projected results will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, conform these statements to actual results, or make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2025, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, when filed.
Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information herein. This press release is made solely for informational purposes.
Upwork, "Uma, Upwork's Mindful AI," and other registered or common law trade names, trademarks, or service marks of Upwork appearing in this press release are the property of Upwork. This presentation may also contain additional trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies, including names and brands. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.
|UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Marketplace
|$
|166,293
|$
|164,330
|Enterprise
|26,413
|26,607
|Total revenue
|192,706
|190,937
|Cost of revenue
|41,806
|44,193
|Gross profit
|150,900
|146,744
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|46,152
|52,916
|Sales and marketing
|35,751
|47,851
|General and administrative
|28,048
|32,001
|Provision for transaction losses
|2,259
|927
|Total operating expenses
|112,210
|133,695
|Income from operations
|38,690
|13,049
|Other income, net
|6,317
|6,722
|Income before income taxes
|45,007
|19,771
|Income tax provision
|(7,277
|)
|(1,329
|)
|Net income
|$
|37,730
|$
|18,442
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.14
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.13
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
|Basic
|135,208
|136,357
|Diluted
|142,777
|143,657
|UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|304,449
|$
|305,757
|Marketable securities
|317,619
|316,344
|Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit
|215,942
|195,736
|Trade and client receivables, net
|77,917
|75,490
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|22,086
|17,727
|Total current assets
|938,013
|911,054
|Property and equipment, net
|34,927
|30,056
|Goodwill
|121,064
|121,064
|Intangible assets, net
|11,174
|12,989
|Operating lease asset
|5,550
|5,752
|Deferred tax asset
|127,762
|128,779
|Other assets, noncurrent
|1,576
|1,919
|Total assets
|$
|1,240,066
|$
|1,211,613
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,115
|$
|6,128
|Escrow funds payable
|215,942
|195,736
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|47,143
|59,300
|Deferred revenue
|7,496
|7,269
|Total current liabilities
|274,696
|268,433
|Debt, noncurrent
|358,389
|357,928
|Operating lease liability, noncurrent
|10,385
|9,567
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|2,254
|308
|Total liabilities
|645,724
|636,236
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|13
|14
|Additional paid-in capital
|634,527
|653,575
|Accumulated and other comprehensive income
|548
|264
|Accumulated deficit
|(40,746
|)
|(78,476
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|594,342
|575,377
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,240,066
|$
|1,211,613
|UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|37,730
|$
|18,442
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Provision for transaction losses
|2,066
|796
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,861
|3,146
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|460
|460
|Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net
|(1,943
|)
|(4,876
|)
|Amortization of operating lease asset
|202
|847
|Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense
|188
|188
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,272
|16,942
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade and client receivables(1)
|(3,535
|)
|(3,231
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(3,298
|)
|(2,129
|)
|Operating lease liability
|830
|(1,549
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,987
|)
|782
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(11,108
|)
|(10,897
|)
|Deferred revenue
|227
|(4,107
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|36,965
|14,814
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(50,708
|)
|(149,876
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|51,380
|131,772
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|280
|26,909
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,472
|)
|(177
|)
|Internal-use software and platform development costs
|(3,703
|)
|(2,488
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(5,223
|)
|6,140
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Change in escrow funds payable, net(1)
|19,258
|1,392
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrants
|652
|106
|Repurchase of common stock
|(33,054
|)
|(66,876
|)
|Net cash (used in) financing activities
|(13,144
|)
|(65,378
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
|18,598
|(44,424
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period
|505,593
|296,418
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period
|$
|524,191
|$
|251,994
(1) The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.
The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|304,449
|$
|305,757
|Restricted cash
|3,800
|4,390
|Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit
|215,942
|195,736
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
|$
|524,191
|$
|505,883
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and non-GAAP diluted EPS.
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.
We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.
Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the second quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.
|UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|37,730
|$
|18,442
|Add back (deduct):
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,272
|16,942
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,861
|3,146
|Other income, net
|(6,317
|)
|(6,722
|)
|Income tax provision
|7,277
|1,329
|Other(1)
|188
|188
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|56,011
|$
|33,325
|Profit margin
|20
|%
|10
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|29
|%
|17
|%
|Cost of revenue, GAAP
|$
|41,806
|$
|44,193
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(187
|)
|(466
|)
|Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP
|41,619
|43,727
|As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP
|22
|%
|23
|%
|As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP
|22
|%
|23
|%
|Gross profit, GAAP
|$
|150,900
|$
|146,744
|Stock-based compensation expense
|187
|466
|Gross profit, Non-GAAP
|151,087
|147,210
|Gross margin, GAAP
|78
|%
|77
|%
|Gross margin, Non-GAAP
|78
|%
|77
|%
|Research and development, GAAP
|$
|46,152
|$
|52,916
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,812
|)
|(7,370
|)
|Intangible amortization
|(1,315
|)
|(399
|)
|Research and development, Non-GAAP
|39,025
|45,147
|As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP
|24
|%
|28
|%
|As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP
|20
|%
|24
|%
|Sales and marketing, GAAP
|$
|35,751
|$
|47,851
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,501
|)
|(2,936
|)
|Intangible amortization
|(500
|)
|-
|Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP
|33,750
|44,915
|As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP
|19
|%
|25
|%
|As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP
|18
|%
|24
|%
|General and administrative, GAAP
|$
|28,048
|$
|32,001
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(4,772
|)
|(6,170
|)
|Other(1)
|(188
|)
|(188
|)
|General and administrative, Non-GAAP
|23,088
|25,643
|As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP
|15
|%
|17
|%
|As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP
|12
|%
|13
|%
|Total operating expenses, GAAP
|$
|112,210
|$
|133,695
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(12,085
|)
|(16,476
|)
|Intangible amortization
|(1,815
|)
|(399
|)
|Other(1)
|(188
|)
|(188
|)
|Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP
|98,122
|116,632
|As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP
|58
|%
|70
|%
|As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP
|51
|%
|61
|%
|Income from operations, GAAP
|$
|38,690
|$
|13,049
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,272
|16,942
|Intangible amortization
|1,815
|399
|Other(1)
|188
|188
|Income from operations, Non-GAAP
|52,965
|30,578
|Net income, GAAP
|$
|37,730
|$
|18,442
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,272
|16,942
|Intangible amortization
|1,815
|399
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|(3,631
|)
|(5,571
|)
|Other(1)
|188
|188
|Net income, Non-GAAP
|48,374
|30,400
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, GAAP
|Basic (in millions)
|135.2
|136.4
|Diluted (in millions)
|142.8
|143.7
|Basic earnings per share, GAAP
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.14
|Diluted earnings per share, GAAP
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.13
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP
|Basic (in millions)
|135.2
|136.4
|Diluted (in millions)
|142.8
|143.7
|Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.22
|Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.22
(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to our Tides Foundation Warrant.
|UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|36,965
|$
|14,814
|Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software
|(6,175
|)
|(2,665
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|30,790
|$
|12,149
____________
1 An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.
2 The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.