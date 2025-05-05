Anzeige
WKN: A2JPMY | ISIN: US64131A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NRC
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 21:06
3,865 Euro
-3,13 % -0,125
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONETICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8704,10008:46
3,8704,06008:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 22:36 Uhr
7 Leser
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, Pa., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced the granting of inducement awards of Restricted Stock Units representing a total of 4,500 shares of the Company's common stock (RSUs) to three new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by Neuronetics' Compensation Committee and made as material inducements to their respective employment with the Company.

The RSU grants vest ratably in equal installments on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the recipient's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms of the Neuronetics 2020 Inducement Plan.

About Neuronetics and Greenbrook

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn't helped. NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also FDA-cleared as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15-21 with MDD. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with over 7.1 million treatments delivered. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Investor Contact:
Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


