Aura Minerals Inc: Aura Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed U.S. Public Offering

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") announces that we have confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the United States relating to a proposed public offering of the Company's common shares in the United States.

The proposed public offering includes the registration and listing of our common shares in the United States. The public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review processes, subject to market and other conditions. The number of common shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The U.S. listing is part of Aura's strategy to unlock value for our shareholders, improve stock liquidity and consolidate the liquidity in the U.S. equity market.

This announcement is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 5 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the Apoena, Almas and Borborema gold mines in Brazil, and the Minosa mine in Honduras. The Company's development projects include Cerro Blanco in Guatemala and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Carajas (Serra da Estrela) copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United

States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to: statements relating to the public offering of the Company's common shares; the expected timing of the public offering; the registration and listing of the Company's common shares in the United States; the registration statement becoming effective; the SEC's review process; and the Company's business strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon, without limitation, the following estimates and assumptions: the Company carrying out its public offering; the Company successfully completing the SEC review process; obtaining requisite regulatory approvals; and general business, economic and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.




