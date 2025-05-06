Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Massives Angebotsdefizit: Eric Sprott greift bei DIESEM Silberwert zu - und keiner spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 07:36 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inbank unaudited financial results for Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

In Q1 2025 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 4.5 million euros, increasing 14% year-on-year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q1 stood at 12.3%.

  • In Q1 2025, Inbank's total net income reached 20.7 million euros, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by consistently improving margins and portfolio growth across both CEE and the Baltics regions. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.1 million euros, which is an 11% increase year-on-year. As a result, Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 53.5% for the quarter.
  • Inbank's originated volume (OV) for the first quarter reached 166 million euros, which is 6% more than a year ago.
  • Green financing in Poland grew strongly by 67% compared to a year ago and reached 33 million euros during the quarter. Merchant solutions remained the largest segment with 59.3 million euros in originated volume, but declined 7% compared to a year ago due to a strategic exit from lower-margin partners in Poland. Car financing recorded a 4% decrease year-on-year to 40.2 million euros, impacted by the newly introduced car tax in Estonia, which also contributed to a 2% decrease year-on-year in rental volumes to 11.6 million euros. Direct lending continued on a growth path, increasing 9% to 21.8 million euros.
  • The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.18 billion euros increasing 11% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 15% to 1.27 billion euros. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.5 billion euros growing 13% year-on-year.
  • Inbank's impairments on loans and receivables remained within the company's target range, accounting for 1.54% of the average loan and rental portfolio.
  • By the end of Q1, the number of active customer contracts reached 941,000 and 5,600 active partners, following the company's strategic decision to exit lower-margin merchants.

Priit Põldoja, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the results:

"With a few challenging years behind us, Inbank is seeing steady improvement across its financial indicators. Key metrics such as return on equity, total income margin and cost-income ratio have shown consistent progress compared to the last three years and this positive trend is expected to continue. To improve profitability, we have found a better balance between the pace of growth and margin expansion. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets have surpassed 1.5 billion euros, and equity has exceeded 150 million euros. Remarkably, it was just nine quarters ago that we crossed the 1 billion euros and 100 million euro thresholds, respectively.

Looking ahead, our improving financial performance and stronger capital base enable us to focus more intently on delivering value to our partners and end-customers. Inbank's key competitive advantage lies in our broad partner network accompanied by the fastest, most convenient and automated loan origination and credit underwriting capabilities. Going forward we continue to focus on building on our strengths to grow our market position and profitability."

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2025

Total assets EUR 1.52 billion
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.18 billion
Customer deposits EUR 1.13 billion
Total equity EUR 152 million
Net profit EUR 4.5 million
Return on equity 12.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q1 2025Q1 20243 months 20253 months 2024
Interest income calculated using effective interest method31,27328,76831,27328,768
Interest expense-13,313-13,612-13,313-13,612
Net interest income17,96015,15617,96015,156
Fee and commission income71117111
Fee and commission expenses-1,232-1,186-1,232-1,186
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1,225-1,075-1,225-1,075
Rental income9,1497,1499,1497,149
Sale of assets previously rented to customers3,9614,5833,9614,583
Other operating income1133911339
Depreciation of rental assets-4,262-3,331-4,262-3,331
Other operating expenses-1,683-1,458-1,683-1,458
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-3,643-4,350-3,643-4,350
Net rental income/expenses3,5332,9323,5332,932
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value444890444890
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses19-33919-339
Net gain/losses from financial items463551463551
Total net income20,73117,56420,73117,564
Personnel expenses-5,610-4,771-5,610-4,771
Marketing expenses-853-633-853-633
Administrative expenses-2,962-2,838-2,962-2,838
Depreciation, amortization-1,663-1,756-1,663-1,756
Total operating expenses-11,088-9,998-11,088-9,998
Share of profit from associates
Impairment losses on loans and receivables-4,470-3,199-4,470-3,199
Profit before income tax5,1734,3675,1734,367
Income tax expense-642-403-642-403
Profit for the period4,5313,9644,5313,964
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences-10720-10720
Total comprehensive income for the period4,4243,9844,4243,984


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.03.202531.12.2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents218,356153,191
Mandatory reserves at central banks26,04225,156
Investments in debt securities47,06346,724
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss10327
Loans and receivables1,059,2081,041,542
Other financial assets5,3094,569
Tangible fixed assets100,26398,069
Right of use assets19,77520,551
Intangible assets32,02231,560
Other assets9,5329,718
Deferred tax assets4,9734,707
Total assets1,522,6461,435,814
Liabilities
Customer deposits1,267,2471,171,359
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss120503
Other financial liabilities56,53159,135
Current tax liability32062
Deferred tax liability660533
Other liabilities4,7984,620
Subordinated debt securities40,89652,046
Total liabilities1,370,5721,288,258
Equity
Share capital1,1521,152
Share premium54,84954,849
Statutory reserve109109
Other reserves1,3161,329
Retained earnings94,64890,117
Total equity152,074147,556
Total liabilities and equity1,522,6461,435,814

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
styv.solovjov@inbank.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.