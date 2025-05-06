Inbank unaudited financial results for Q1 2025

In Q1 2025 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 4.5 million euros, increasing 14% year-on-year. The return on equity (ROE) in Q1 stood at 12.3%.

In Q1 2025, Inbank's total net income reached 20.7 million euros, reflecting an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by consistently improving margins and portfolio growth across both CEE and the Baltics regions. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.1 million euros, which is an 11% increase year-on-year. As a result, Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 53.5% for the quarter.

Inbank's originated volume (OV) for the first quarter reached 166 million euros, which is 6% more than a year ago.

Green financing in Poland grew strongly by 67% compared to a year ago and reached 33 million euros during the quarter. Merchant solutions remained the largest segment with 59.3 million euros in originated volume, but declined 7% compared to a year ago due to a strategic exit from lower-margin partners in Poland. Car financing recorded a 4% decrease year-on-year to 40.2 million euros, impacted by the newly introduced car tax in Estonia, which also contributed to a 2% decrease year-on-year in rental volumes to 11.6 million euros. Direct lending continued on a growth path, increasing 9% to 21.8 million euros.

The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.18 billion euros increasing 11% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 15% to 1.27 billion euros. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.5 billion euros growing 13% year-on-year.

Inbank's impairments on loans and receivables remained within the company's target range, accounting for 1.54% of the average loan and rental portfolio.

By the end of Q1, the number of active customer contracts reached 941,000 and 5,600 active partners, following the company's strategic decision to exit lower-margin merchants.

Priit Põldoja, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the results:

"With a few challenging years behind us, Inbank is seeing steady improvement across its financial indicators. Key metrics such as return on equity, total income margin and cost-income ratio have shown consistent progress compared to the last three years and this positive trend is expected to continue. To improve profitability, we have found a better balance between the pace of growth and margin expansion. As of the end of Q1, Inbank's total assets have surpassed 1.5 billion euros, and equity has exceeded 150 million euros. Remarkably, it was just nine quarters ago that we crossed the 1 billion euros and 100 million euro thresholds, respectively.

Looking ahead, our improving financial performance and stronger capital base enable us to focus more intently on delivering value to our partners and end-customers. Inbank's key competitive advantage lies in our broad partner network accompanied by the fastest, most convenient and automated loan origination and credit underwriting capabilities. Going forward we continue to focus on building on our strengths to grow our market position and profitability."

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2025

Total assets EUR 1.52 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.18 billion

Customer deposits EUR 1.13 billion

Total equity EUR 152 million

Net profit EUR 4.5 million

Return on equity 12.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 3 months 2025 3 months 2024 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 31,273 28,768 31,273 28,768 Interest expense -13,313 -13,612 -13,313 -13,612 Net interest income 17,960 15,156 17,960 15,156 Fee and commission income 7 111 7 111 Fee and commission expenses -1,232 -1,186 -1,232 -1,186 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,225 -1,075 -1,225 -1,075 Rental income 9,149 7,149 9,149 7,149 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3,961 4,583 3,961 4,583 Other operating income 11 339 11 339 Depreciation of rental assets -4,262 -3,331 -4,262 -3,331 Other operating expenses -1,683 -1,458 -1,683 -1,458 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3,643 -4,350 -3,643 -4,350 Net rental income/expenses 3,533 2,932 3,533 2,932 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 444 890 444 890 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 19 -339 19 -339 Net gain/losses from financial items 463 551 463 551 Total net income 20,731 17,564 20,731 17,564 Personnel expenses -5,610 -4,771 -5,610 -4,771 Marketing expenses -853 -633 -853 -633 Administrative expenses -2,962 -2,838 -2,962 -2,838 Depreciation, amortization -1,663 -1,756 -1,663 -1,756 Total operating expenses -11,088 -9,998 -11,088 -9,998 Share of profit from associates Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4,470 -3,199 -4,470 -3,199 Profit before income tax 5,173 4,367 5,173 4,367 Income tax expense -642 -403 -642 -403 Profit for the period 4,531 3,964 4,531 3,964 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -107 20 -107 20 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,424 3,984 4,424 3,984



Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)



31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 218,356 153,191 Mandatory reserves at central banks 26,042 25,156 Investments in debt securities 47,063 46,724 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 103 27 Loans and receivables 1,059,208 1,041,542 Other financial assets 5,309 4,569 Tangible fixed assets 100,263 98,069 Right of use assets 19,775 20,551 Intangible assets 32,022 31,560 Other assets 9,532 9,718 Deferred tax assets 4,973 4,707 Total assets 1,522,646 1,435,814 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,267,247 1,171,359 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 120 503 Other financial liabilities 56,531 59,135 Current tax liability 320 62 Deferred tax liability 660 533 Other liabilities 4,798 4,620 Subordinated debt securities 40,896 52,046 Total liabilities 1,370,572 1,288,258 Equity Share capital 1,152 1,152 Share premium 54,849 54,849 Statutory reserve 109 109 Other reserves 1,316 1,329 Retained earnings 94,648 90,117 Total equity 152,074 147,556 Total liabilities and equity 1,522,646 1,435,814

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee